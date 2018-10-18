You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Coldplay to Release Live Album, Concert Film Along With ‘Head Full of Dreams’ Documentary

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All

Coldplay is observing its 20th anniversary this year, and to commemorate that event, the group is releasing the documentary film “A Head Full of Dreams,” on Dec. 7. To accompany this feature, Atlantic Records announced today that two more components have been added: a live album and film from the group’s recent “Head Full of Dreams” tour.

The album, which includes 24 songs, was recorded at the tour’s final stop on November 15, 2017 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The accompanying two-hour concert film, “Live In São Paulo,” was filmed a week earlier on November 8.

The full “Butterfly” package will include the “A Head Full of Dreams” documentary film, along with the “Live in Sao Paulo” concert film and the “Live in Buenos Aires” live album, is now available for pre-order on CD, DVD and vinyl.

“A Head Full of Dreams” documentary film will be available to stream exclusively through Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 16, ahead of the official package release on Dec. 7. The documentary will also be shown around the world in 2,000 select theaters in 64 countries for one night only on Nov. 14 (ticket details here).

Icelandic-born artist Kristjana S Williams created the artwork for the Butterfly package, featuring a collage drawn from artwork and video collected over the band’s long history together.

The documentary film was directed by Mat Whitecross, known for his 2016 documentary of Oasis. Whitecross met Chris, Will, Guy and Jonny at the University College of London before they had formed Coldplay, and has been there from their very first rehearsal in a tiny student dorm room capturing the band’s unique musicality and personal relationships on tape.

For a sneak peak of the live concert film, a clip of “Viva La Vida” from “Live in Sao Paulo” has been released early on YouTube, along with the accompanying live track of the song recorded in Buenos Aires, available to stream and download here.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Music

  • Hailee Steinfeld

    Hailee Steinfeld to Star in Netflix Music Drama 'Idol'

    Coldplay is observing its 20th anniversary this year, and to commemorate that event, the group is releasing the documentary film “A Head Full of Dreams,” on Dec. 7. To accompany this feature, Atlantic Records announced today that two more components have been added: a live album and film from the group’s recent “Head Full of […]

  • Drake House

    Drake Drops $4.5 Million on Third Hidden Hills Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

    Coldplay is observing its 20th anniversary this year, and to commemorate that event, the group is releasing the documentary film “A Head Full of Dreams,” on Dec. 7. To accompany this feature, Atlantic Records announced today that two more components have been added: a live album and film from the group’s recent “Head Full of […]

  • Ticketmaster Acquires Blockchain Ticketing Company Upgraded

    Ticketmaster Acquires Blockchain Ticketing Company Upgraded

    Coldplay is observing its 20th anniversary this year, and to commemorate that event, the group is releasing the documentary film “A Head Full of Dreams,” on Dec. 7. To accompany this feature, Atlantic Records announced today that two more components have been added: a live album and film from the group’s recent “Head Full of […]

  • Annie Lennox Among Additions to Music

    Annie Lennox, 'Westside' Team Join Variety's Music for Screens Summit

    Coldplay is observing its 20th anniversary this year, and to commemorate that event, the group is releasing the documentary film “A Head Full of Dreams,” on Dec. 7. To accompany this feature, Atlantic Records announced today that two more components have been added: a live album and film from the group’s recent “Head Full of […]

  • Lumineers

    The Lumineers' Neyla Pekarek Exits Band

    Coldplay is observing its 20th anniversary this year, and to commemorate that event, the group is releasing the documentary film “A Head Full of Dreams,” on Dec. 7. To accompany this feature, Atlantic Records announced today that two more components have been added: a live album and film from the group’s recent “Head Full of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad