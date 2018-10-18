Coldplay to Release Live Album, Concert Film Along With ‘Head Full of Dreams’ Documentary

Coldplay is observing its 20th anniversary this year, and to commemorate that event, the group is releasing the documentary film “A Head Full of Dreams,” on Dec. 7. To accompany this feature, Atlantic Records announced today that two more components have been added: a live album and film from the group’s recent “Head Full of Dreams” tour.

The album, which includes 24 songs, was recorded at the tour’s final stop on November 15, 2017 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The accompanying two-hour concert film, “Live In São Paulo,” was filmed a week earlier on November 8.

The full “Butterfly” package will include the “A Head Full of Dreams” documentary film, along with the “Live in Sao Paulo” concert film and the “Live in Buenos Aires” live album, is now available for pre-order on CD, DVD and vinyl.

“A Head Full of Dreams” documentary film will be available to stream exclusively through Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 16, ahead of the official package release on Dec. 7. The documentary will also be shown around the world in 2,000 select theaters in 64 countries for one night only on Nov. 14 (ticket details here).

Icelandic-born artist Kristjana S Williams created the artwork for the Butterfly package, featuring a collage drawn from artwork and video collected over the band’s long history together.

The documentary film was directed by Mat Whitecross, known for his 2016 documentary of Oasis. Whitecross met Chris, Will, Guy and Jonny at the University College of London before they had formed Coldplay, and has been there from their very first rehearsal in a tiny student dorm room capturing the band’s unique musicality and personal relationships on tape.

For a sneak peak of the live concert film, a clip of “Viva La Vida” from “Live in Sao Paulo” has been released early on YouTube, along with the accompanying live track of the song recorded in Buenos Aires, available to stream and download here.