Clairo and SG Lewis Drop Awesome ‘90s-Channelling Video for ‘Better’ (Watch)

Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Songwriter-producer SG Lewis dropped a video today for his new collaboration with wunderkind singer Clairo, “Better,” and it’s a reverent homage to director Hype Williams’ era-defining, fish-eye-lens videos from the late ‘90s/early ‘00s with Diddy, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott and others. You half expect Mase to pop up in one of the scenes.

Filmed in Chicago and produced by Weird Life Films (Ravyn Lenae, Soccer Mommy), the clip features the two apparently having a blast as they drive around the city in tracksuits and bop around a dancefloor. Lewis finds many ways to be interesting on-camera while Clairo sings, ranging from walking on his hands, breakdancing and playing around with a disco ball.

According to Lewis, the song was the end result of a spontaneous writing session. “I played Clairo the instrumental and she jumped on it straight away,” he recalls. “I kept the beat unquantized from the jam as I felt like it gave the record an old disco feel.” Yeah dude, pump up the unquantized jam!

For her part, Clairo says, “Sam is one of the most talented producers I know. We met the same day that we made this song, and just clicked instantly. ‘Better’ is one of the first real steps I’ve made into ‘pop music’ and this collab feels like a match made in heaven!”

The song is expected to be included on Lewis’ forthcoming album, due later this year via Casablanca/Republic. He’s playing festivals in Europe this month before launching a major North American tour in Washington, DC on Sept. 25.

    Songwriter-producer SG Lewis dropped a video today for his new collaboration with wunderkind singer Clairo, “Better,” and it’s a reverent homage to director Hype Williams’ era-defining, fish-eye-lens videos from the late ‘90s/early ‘00s with Diddy, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott and others. You half expect Mase to pop up in one of the scenes. Filmed in Chicago […]

