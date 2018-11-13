×
Chris Cornell Tribute Concert to Feature Foo Fighters, Metallica, Soundgarden

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Chris Cornell
CREDIT: Jeff Lipsky

On Wednesday, January 16, 2019, Chris Cornell’s legacy will be honored with a star-studded concert event, “I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell,” taking place at The Forum in Los Angeles. Performers will include members of Cornell’s bands Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog, plus special performances by Foo Fighters, Metallica and Ryan Adams and more.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the concert, which is “presented by Cornell’s family and closest friends,” according to the announcement.

“We are honored to have all these amazing artists and friends come together to pay tribute to and show their love and appreciation for Chris, his music and the mark he’s left on the world.  We look forward to sharing this night with all the fans,” said Vicky Cornell.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 16 at 10AM PST at Ticketmaster.com. Each ticket purchased online for the “I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” at The Forum will include a copy of Cornell’s self-titled career retrospective album.

Cornell died in May of 2017 of an apparent suicide.

The host committee includes Vicky Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Cameron, Brad Pitt, Josh and Kathryn Brolin, Jimmy Kimmel, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Courteney Cox, Kaley Cuoco, David Spade, John Carter Cash, Linda Ramone, Andrea & Paul Joseph, Cynthia Pett, Peter Berg, Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Marc Gurvitz & Julianne Phillips, Ron Laffitte, Michael Rapino, Brent Smith and Lisa Engel, Michele Bernstein, Patrick Whitesell, Scott Sartiano, Michael Cooper, Nicholas Karayiannis, Eric Esrailian, and Paul and Renee Haas.

The evening will benefit the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation (chrisandvickycornellfoundation.org/) as well as The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation (www.ebmrf.org), a nonprofit dedicated to raising funds and awareness for this painful and debilitating genetic disorder, a cause that Cornell cared deeply about and supported through his commitment to helping others.

 

