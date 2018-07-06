Chris Brown Arrested for Felony Assault in Florida

Chris Brown was arrested in West Palm Beach, Fla. Thursday night on a felony battery warrant, according to multiple news reports. The singer was led offstage in handcuffs at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach at around 11 p.m., according to the Tampa Bay Times. He was booked and released less than an hour later after posting $2,000 bail.

The warrant was issued from Hillsborough County, where the singer was accused of punching a photographer at a local nightclub following after a performance at Tampa’s Amalie Arena in April 2017, although the Palm Beach County Sherriff’s Office declined to provide details on what the warrant was for.

Following the arrest, Brown posted on Instagram that his Tampa show would go on as planned. The singer is currently on his Heartbreak on a Full Moon tour.

The singer has had multiple run-ins with authorities over the years. Among many other incidents over the past nine years, he was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats against then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, for which he received five years probation and community service. In 2013, Brown and his bodyguard were arrested and charged with felony assault after an alleged altercation outside a hotel in Washington, D.C.; the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor the next day.