Childish Gambino to Perform at 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
'Atlanta' TV show FYC event
CREDIT: Fermin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Childish Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover), who released two brand-new songs this morning, has been added to the lineup for the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, September 21. The event will take place on September 21 and 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will also feature performances by Justin Timberlake, Fleetwood Mac, Jack White, Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey, Imagine Dragons, Jason Aldean, Sam Smith, Luke Bryan, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Panic! At The Disco, Kelly Clarkson, Shawn Mendes, Kygo, Rae Sremmurd and Logic. Fleetwood Mac will be making their first performance with new members Neil Finn and Mike Campbell filling in for Lindsey Buckingham, who announced early this year he will not be joining the tour.

Glover has now dropped a total of four new songs since announcing his new deal with RCA Records back in January: During his hosting appearance on “Saturday Night Live” In May, he debuted a new song called “Saturday” — which is similar in feel to the summer songs — as well as his hard-hitting “This Is America,” for which a politically charged video directed by Hiro Murai was released at the same time. While no release date for the album has been announced, it’s expected in the coming weeks.

Throughout a summer-long on-air and online promotion, iHeartMedia station listeners across the country will have the chance to win a trip to Las Vegas for the show. The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival is co-produced by John Sykes, and Tom Poleman.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival will be broadcast live across the iHeartMedia network to more than 150 markets and on the CW Network’s CWTV.com and The CW App. A two-night television special is scheduled for Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.

 

 

More Music

  • Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon Denies

    Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon Denies Sexually Assaulting Fan

    Childish Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover), who released two brand-new songs this morning, has been added to the lineup for the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, September 21. The event will take place on September 21 and 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will also feature performances by Justin Timberlake, Fleetwood Mac, […]

  • Paul Simon

    Paul Simon to Release New Album for Final Dates of Farewell Tour

    Childish Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover), who released two brand-new songs this morning, has been added to the lineup for the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, September 21. The event will take place on September 21 and 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will also feature performances by Justin Timberlake, Fleetwood Mac, […]

  • Revolution-Live-Chicago-Prince

    The Revolution Talks Prince, Touring, and What’s Next

    Childish Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover), who released two brand-new songs this morning, has been added to the lineup for the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, September 21. The event will take place on September 21 and 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will also feature performances by Justin Timberlake, Fleetwood Mac, […]

  • Mick Jagger World Cup

    Mick Jagger Curse Handicaps England at World Cup

    Childish Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover), who released two brand-new songs this morning, has been added to the lineup for the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, September 21. The event will take place on September 21 and 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will also feature performances by Justin Timberlake, Fleetwood Mac, […]

  • Mammia Mia Here We Go Again

    'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' Cast Sings in 'Dancing Queen' Lyric Video (Watch)

    Childish Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover), who released two brand-new songs this morning, has been added to the lineup for the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, September 21. The event will take place on September 21 and 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will also feature performances by Justin Timberlake, Fleetwood Mac, […]

  • Bruce Springsteen on Broadway

    Bruce Springsteen Plays First-Ever Encore at Broadway Show (Watch)

    Childish Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover), who released two brand-new songs this morning, has been added to the lineup for the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday, September 21. The event will take place on September 21 and 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will also feature performances by Justin Timberlake, Fleetwood Mac, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad