×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Concert Review: Childish Gambino Takes L.A. to Church for ‘This Is America’ Tour Finale

By
Alex Stedman

News Editor, Variety.com

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Childish Gambino Concert Review
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Sunday night’s “This Is America” tour stop could have been seen as a funeral for Childish Gambino — the musical alter-ego Donald Glover has said he’s retiring after this tour and forthcoming album — but that doesn’t mean it was a somber occasion.

On the contrary, Gambino put on a show at Los Angeles’ the Forum that was at once spiritual and electric, a celebration of an eclectic discography and, hopefully, an exciting peek at what’s to come. L.A. was the last stop on the U.S. leg of his “This Is America” tour, one of a handful of dates that had to be rescheduled from September due to Gambino sustaining a foot injury. But if Gambino was burnt out from the national tour, it didn’t show. He gave his everything in what looked like a potentially exhausting feat, not just physically, but emotionally as well.

“This is an experience,” he told the crowd at the top of the show. “This is not a concert. This is church.” (He may have known that the Forum had been used as a church before its 2012 renovation.)

And it seemed like Gambino was praying to the audience, too. After a trippy light show, Gambino opened the concert by taking the stage alone, standing motionless with his head down for at least a minute in what seemed to be silent meditation. He came to life in a major way, though, with “Algorythm,” one of two new songs (the other being “All Night”) he would test out to more-than-promising results. He’d continue to take risks throughout the night, and that should be expected with an artist who has refused to put limits on himself throughout his career, whether it be music or comedy or acting.

More Reviews

The riskiness is fairly inherent in the set list; it jumps from soft and tropical tracks like “Summertime Magic” to the funk-infused, deceptively upbeat “Boogieman” to the hard-pounding “Worldstar.” All of that — in the span of about 20 minutes, it should be noted — should feel disjointed. There’s little reason for the various genres and inspirations to work, but it did. Maybe part of the credit should go to the crowd. Whether Gambino was running through hits off earlier albums like “Because the Internet” or crooning astonishing falsettos off the acclaimed “Awaken, My Love!,” the fans don’t seem to mind the changes in pace, and kept up with every era Gambino chose to pull from.

But there’s a lot to be said of Gambino’s presence on stage. At one point, he told the audience to eschew the desire to look cool. “Nobody cares if you look cool right now,” he said. “Cool is fleeting. I’m not saying it’s bad. It’s just fleeting.” He proceeded to make being uncool look, well, decidedly very cool. Shirtless and sweating, in the same outfit he wore in his now-famous “This Is America” music video, he owned the massive Forum stage. Occasionally he was backed up by a chorus of backup singers or a group of dancers, but often, he anchored the invigorating performances all on his own, sometimes dancing, sometimes writhing, sometimes on his knees as he poured his heart out.

And he did pour his heart out often. As much as the fans were saying goodbye to Gambino, he seemed to wanted to cherish saying goodbye to them as his alter ego just as much. At one point, cameras followed him walking from backstage, through the Forum’s concession area and into the stands, taking a moment to belt out a few verses on his own. He seemed to revel in the love from the crowd, as thrilled onlookers nearby took in what came off as a deeply personal moment.

Later, he addressed that 2018 was a hard year for many. “I lost a lot of good people,” he said. “I know it’s been a tough year for everybody, that’s what’s crazy. I wish I could change everything for everybody.” While acknowledging that, of course, he couldn’t, he tried to lift everyone’s moods at least for the moment, launching into an energizing rendition of “Riot.”

His performance, however, of “This Is America,” which he released in May to an immediately viral response, was perhaps the highlight of a night that could have seen many moments take that crown. Like so much in Gambino’s career, it was a contradiction — raw and aggressive, but still filled with joy and celebration. He brought on dancers dressed as students, like the children in the music video, who played off Gambino and even remained on stage after the star left, executing killer moves as the crowd lost it over the talented crew.

It was the faux finale of the concert: As he did earlier in the tour, Gambino was filmed going backstage and acting not-so-jazzed about going back on to perform again. But after the audience screamed for more, as Gambino beckoned them to get even louder, he went back on stage for the encore, and showed he was saving many of his biggest hits for last. He invited the crowd to sing along to previous radio mainstays, from “Sober” to “3005.” He closed out the show with “Redbone,” his nominee for record of the year at the most recent Grammys, and ended on an emotional climax, walking among the crowd on the floor and crawling back on stage.

“This is not a concert!” he reiterated. “This is motherf—ing church! I told ya’ll!”

Church it was indeed, as fans were given the chance to say goodbye to Gambino in grand fashion. But instead of mourning, maybe they should moreso be excited for whatever Donald Glover is planning next.

Concert Review: Childish Gambino Takes L.A. to Church for 'This Is America' Tour Finale

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More Music

  • Ed SheeranEd Sheeran in concert at

    Ed Sheeran Tops Pollstar’s 2018 Touring Chart With Record $432 Million Gross

    Ed Sheeran topped Pollstar’s 2018 year-end global touring chart with a record $432 million gross on 4,860,482 tickets sold, the publication announced today, with Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” tour leading the U.S. tours chart with $277.3 million and came in second globally with $345.1 million on 2,888,892 tickets sold. Jay-Z and Beyonce’s “OTRII” tour of North America [...]

  • Paul McCartney, Emma Stone Take Aim

    Paul McCartney, Emma Stone Take Aim at Bullying With 'Who Cares' Short

    Paul McCartney and Emma Stone get surreal for a good cause in the short film inspired by McCartney’s new anti-bullying song “Who Cares,” which held its premiere Sunday night at Beverly Hills’ Fine Arts Theater. In the short directed by Brantley Guitierrez (a longtime McCartney tour photographer) and choreographer Ryan Heffington, the music legend and [...]

  • Cardi B

    Cardi B Asks Fans to Stop 'Bashing' Offset After Failed Public Apology (Watch)

    The Internet thundered to Cardi B’s defense in the wake of her estranged husband Offset’s ill-advised, public act of contrition, when he crashed her Saturday night performance at the Rolling Loud festival with flowers and a cake that spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi” — and failed to impress her. Social media lit up with [...]

  • Sir Paul McCartney

    Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood Join Paul McCartney Onstage in London

    Paul McCartney was joined by fellow former Beatle Ringo Starr and Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood onstage at London’s O2 arena Sunday, creating an all-star rock ‘n’ roll lineup for the ages. For his encore, McCartney invited Starr and Wood to join him in a performance of the Beatles number “Get Back.” The two men [...]

  • Joe Osborn Dead: Bassist Who Played

    Joe Osborn, Wrecking Crew Bassist, Dies at 81

    Bassist Joe Osborn died of pancreatic cancer on Dec. 14 at 81. Osborn was no ordinary studio musician. From the early 1960s to the mid-1970s, Osborn was ubiquitous, playing on tunes as silly as The Monkees theme and as sublime as Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” You can see Osborn backing Ricky Nelson [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad