Childish Gambino’s ‘This Is America’ Certified Platinum

By

Kirsten's Most Recent Stories

View All
Childish Gambino's "This Is America" video

Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” has gone platinum.

The Recording Industry Association of America announced on Thursday that the track by Donald Glover’s rap persona has been certified platinum. Since its May 7 release, “This Is America” has reeled in more than 147 million track streams and 216 million video streams, along with over 1.3 million track equivalents sold in the U.S. and 2.6 million track equivalents sold worldwide.

Childish Gambino debuted the song during his stint hosting and performing on “Saturday Night Live,” and it quickly rose to the top on Spotify’s global and U.S. charts, and reached No. 1 on iTunes in 45 markets. Additionally, the track continues to hold the No. 1 spot on the overall streaming chart for three weeks in a row.

The Hiro Murai-directed video is currently No. 1 on YouTube’s U.S. top music videos and U.S. top songs charts, and had the biggest first-week debut of any video this year, with 85.3 million views. Filmed in a large warehouse, the video features a shirtless Glover dancing during scenes that alternate between humorous and disturbing, including one where he pulls out an assault rifle and shoots both a hooded captive and a gospel choir.

This Is America” has been praised for its cultural relevance, and marks the first new music from Childish Gambino since his Grammy-nominated album “Awaken, My Love!” in 2016. The rapper recently left Glassnote Records for RCA and is expected to release a new album later this year.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Music

  • Remembering Prince

    Remembering Prince: How the Innovator Aced Both Art and Commerce

    Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” has gone platinum. The Recording Industry Association of America announced on Thursday that the track by Donald Glover’s rap persona has been certified platinum. Since its May 7 release, “This Is America” has reeled in more than 147 million track streams and 216 million video streams, along with over 1.3 […]

  • Childish Gambino's "This Is America" video

    Childish Gambino's 'This Is America' Certified Platinum

    Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” has gone platinum. The Recording Industry Association of America announced on Thursday that the track by Donald Glover’s rap persona has been certified platinum. Since its May 7 release, “This Is America” has reeled in more than 147 million track streams and 216 million video streams, along with over 1.3 […]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Drops 'Hate Conduct' Policy for Artist Promotions After Controversy

    Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” has gone platinum. The Recording Industry Association of America announced on Thursday that the track by Donald Glover’s rap persona has been certified platinum. Since its May 7 release, “This Is America” has reeled in more than 147 million track streams and 216 million video streams, along with over 1.3 […]

  • Paradigm Ali Hedrick and Trey Many

    Ali Hedrick and Trey Many, Agents to Sufjan Stevens and Lord Huron, Join Paradigm

    Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” has gone platinum. The Recording Industry Association of America announced on Thursday that the track by Donald Glover’s rap persona has been certified platinum. Since its May 7 release, “This Is America” has reeled in more than 147 million track streams and 216 million video streams, along with over 1.3 […]

  • Kanye West Wyoming listening party

    Inside Kanye West's Album-Listening Extravaganza in Wyoming

    Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” has gone platinum. The Recording Industry Association of America announced on Thursday that the track by Donald Glover’s rap persona has been certified platinum. Since its May 7 release, “This Is America” has reeled in more than 147 million track streams and 216 million video streams, along with over 1.3 […]

  • Kanye West

    Kanye West Reveals New Album Title at Wyoming Listening Event

    Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” has gone platinum. The Recording Industry Association of America announced on Thursday that the track by Donald Glover’s rap persona has been certified platinum. Since its May 7 release, “This Is America” has reeled in more than 147 million track streams and 216 million video streams, along with over 1.3 […]

  • Father John Misty

    Album Review: Father John Misty's 'God's Favorite Customer'

    Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” has gone platinum. The Recording Industry Association of America announced on Thursday that the track by Donald Glover’s rap persona has been certified platinum. Since its May 7 release, “This Is America” has reeled in more than 147 million track streams and 216 million video streams, along with over 1.3 […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad