Childish Gambino’s ‘This Is America’ Certified Platinum

Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” has gone platinum.

The Recording Industry Association of America announced on Thursday that the track by Donald Glover’s rap persona has been certified platinum. Since its May 7 release, “This Is America” has reeled in more than 147 million track streams and 216 million video streams, along with over 1.3 million track equivalents sold in the U.S. and 2.6 million track equivalents sold worldwide.

Childish Gambino debuted the song during his stint hosting and performing on “Saturday Night Live,” and it quickly rose to the top on Spotify’s global and U.S. charts, and reached No. 1 on iTunes in 45 markets. Additionally, the track continues to hold the No. 1 spot on the overall streaming chart for three weeks in a row.

The Hiro Murai-directed video is currently No. 1 on YouTube’s U.S. top music videos and U.S. top songs charts, and had the biggest first-week debut of any video this year, with 85.3 million views. Filmed in a large warehouse, the video features a shirtless Glover dancing during scenes that alternate between humorous and disturbing, including one where he pulls out an assault rifle and shoots both a hooded captive and a gospel choir.

“This Is America” has been praised for its cultural relevance, and marks the first new music from Childish Gambino since his Grammy-nominated album “Awaken, My Love!” in 2016. The rapper recently left Glassnote Records for RCA and is expected to release a new album later this year.