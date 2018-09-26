Childish Gambino Postpones Tour Dates

Childish Gambino has postponed at least one date on his “This Is America” North American tour and possibly more, according to a tweet from his creative team.

A rep for tour promoter Live Nation confirmed to Variety that the Sept. 26 Los Angeles Forum date is postponed to an unspecified future date, and Fam Rothstein of Wolf + Rothstein, the “creative collective” that manages Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover) tweeted late Tuesday: “This is America tour is postponed, not cancelled. My guy played through the pain, but has to sit some dates out. Back before the years over.”

While no statement was forthcoming, according to TMZ and other online reports, Glover may have injured or broken his foot while performing in Dallas, where the show was apparently cut short.

Gambino has said that this tour will be his — or at least his Gambino alter-ego’s — last. He has premiered three new songs on the tour in addition to the four he’s released earlier in the year, and while an album is expected sometime in the coming weeks, no definitive announcement has been made.

Of the New York show, Variety said, “The presentation is visually stunning, with an arena-filling light show, lots of dry ice and pair of 50-foot tall video banks that move between the center and the sides of the stage; large video screens were on either side, showing both the stage and often members of the crowd. During the rap songs, the lights would occasionally answer and accentuate the lyrics. At several points during the show, cameramen followed Glover offstage — and once trailed him backstage, then through a series of hallways into the arena proper, where he walked past the concession stands, through an entrance and finally into the seats (somewhere around section 108)— and into the crowd, where thousands of cellphone cameras flashed he gradually made his way through the aisles and back onto the stage.”