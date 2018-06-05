Childish Gambino, Mumford & Sons to Headline Voodoo Music Festival

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0591 -- Pictured: Musical guest Childish Gambino performs on December 14, 2016 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Voodoo Music + Art Experience has announced this year’s lineup, headlined by Childish Gambino, Mumford & Sons and the Arctic Monkeys.
The New Orleans festival, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, will run over Halloween weekend, from Oct. 26 to 28. Odesza, Martin Garrix, A Perfect Circle, Modest Mouse, Marilyn Manson, The Revivalists, 21 Savage, Janelle Monáe, Third Eye Blind and Elle King will also perform at Voodoo. The lineup includes more than 65 bands and artists on four stages, performing in New Orleans’ City Park.
This will be Childish Gambino’s fourth festival appearance this year, as the rapper is also set to headline London’s Lovebox 2018, Spain’s Bilboa BBK Live 2018 and Austin City Limits in October. Gambino (aka Donald Glover), recently went platinum with his hit “This Is America,” which, along with its powerful video, has reeled in more than 147 million track streams and 216 million video streams in the month since its release.
As the Voodoo festival is held over Halloween, attendees regularly dress up in costumes and embrace the spooky side. The music and arts experience includes an interactive haunted house, large-scale art installations and elaborate food options from local New Orleans restaurants. Tickets, including three-day general admission, three-day Loa VIP and three-day platinum passes are on sale now. 
See the full lineup below:

    Childish Gambino, Mumford & Sons to Headline Voodoo Music Festival

    Voodoo Music + Art Experience has announced this year’s lineup, headlined by Childish Gambino, Mumford & Sons and the Arctic Monkeys. The New Orleans festival, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, will run over Halloween weekend, from Oct. 26 to 28. Odesza, Martin Garrix, A Perfect Circle, Modest Mouse, Marilyn Manson, The Revivalists, 21 Savage, Janelle Monáe, Third Eye Blind and Elle […]

    Universal Music's Polygram Entertainment Names Daniel Inkeles VP of Scripted Film & TV

    Facebook Launches New Music Features, Including 'Lip Sync Live'

    Spotify Gets Serious About Hardware, Registers With FCC

    Music Has a Mental Health Problem That Needs Immediate Treatment (Guest Column)

    Bruce Springsteen to Perform at Grand Reopening of Asbury Lanes

    070 Shake, Breakout Star of Kanye West's 'Ye,' Drops New Video (Watch)

