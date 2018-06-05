Childish Gambino, Mumford & Sons to Headline Voodoo Music Festival

Voodoo Music + Art Experience has announced this year’s lineup, headlined by Childish Gambino, Mumford & Sons and the Arctic Monkeys. The New Orleans festival, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, will run over Halloween weekend, from Oct. 26 to 28. Odesza, Martin Garrix, A Perfect Circle, Modest Mouse, Marilyn Manson, The Revivalists, 21 Savage, Janelle Monáe, Third Eye Blind and Elle […]
