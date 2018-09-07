Cher Announces ‘Here We Go Again’ Tour Dates

Tour follows "Mamma Mia 2" film and "Dancing Queen" album.

By
Variety Staff

Cher’s farewell tour announced yet another extension Friday morning, with the film-themed (and self-aware) title of “Here We Go Again.” The jaunt, officially announced during the singer’s appearance on “Ellen,” will launch Jan. 17, 2019, in Florida.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 14 at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour, and cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Sept. 12: for info see http://www.citiprivatepass.com.

The tour follows Cher’s role in the recent “Mamma Mia 2 – Here We Go Again” film; her similarly themed forthcoming album of Abba covers, “Dancing Queen, which is out Sept. 28; and “The Cher Show,” the upcoming Broadway musical opening Dec. 3. Cher is also doing a series of residencies in Las Vegas.

CHER – THE HERE WE GO AGAIN TOUR DATES: 

Thursday, January 17, 2019 Ft. Myers, FL Germain Arena
Saturday, January 19, 2019 Fort Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
Monday, January 21, 2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Wednesday, January 23, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Veterans Memorial Arena
Friday, January 25, 2019 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena
Sunday, January 27, 2019 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Tuesday, January 29, 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Thursday, January 31, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Saturday, February 2, 2019 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Monday, February 4, 2019 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Wednesday, February 6, 2019 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
Friday, February 8, 2019 Chicago, IL United Center
Sunday, February 10, 2019 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Tuesday, February 12, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Thursday, February 14, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Thursday, April 18, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Saturday, April 20, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Monday, April 22, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Wednesday, April 24, 2019 Ottawa, ON Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
Friday, April 26, 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Sunday, April 28, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden
Tuesday, April 30, 2019 Springfield, MA MassMutual Center
Thursday, May 2, 2019 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Friday, May 3, 2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Wednesday, May 8, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Friday, May 10, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Sunday, May 12, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Tuesday, May 14, 2019 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha
Thursday, May 16, 2019 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center
Saturday, May 18, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

 

