Cher Announces ‘Here We Go Again’ Tour Dates

Cher’s farewell tour announced yet another extension Friday morning, with the film-themed (and self-aware) title of “Here We Go Again.” The jaunt, officially announced during the singer’s appearance on “Ellen,” will launch Jan. 17, 2019, in Florida.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 14 at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour, and cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Sept. 12: for info see http://www.citiprivatepass.com.

The tour follows Cher’s role in the recent “Mamma Mia 2 – Here We Go Again” film; her similarly themed forthcoming album of Abba covers, “Dancing Queen, which is out Sept. 28; and “The Cher Show,” the upcoming Broadway musical opening Dec. 3. Cher is also doing a series of residencies in Las Vegas.

CHER – THE HERE WE GO AGAIN TOUR DATES:

Thursday, January 17, 2019 Ft. Myers, FL Germain Arena Saturday, January 19, 2019 Fort Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center Monday, January 21, 2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center Wednesday, January 23, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Veterans Memorial Arena Friday, January 25, 2019 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena Sunday, January 27, 2019 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena Tuesday, January 29, 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Thursday, January 31, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Saturday, February 2, 2019 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum Monday, February 4, 2019 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center Wednesday, February 6, 2019 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena Friday, February 8, 2019 Chicago, IL United Center Sunday, February 10, 2019 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena Tuesday, February 12, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Thursday, February 14, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse Thursday, April 18, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Saturday, April 20, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Monday, April 22, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Wednesday, April 24, 2019 Ottawa, ON Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre Friday, April 26, 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center Sunday, April 28, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden Tuesday, April 30, 2019 Springfield, MA MassMutual Center Thursday, May 2, 2019 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center Friday, May 3, 2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Wednesday, May 8, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena Friday, May 10, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center Sunday, May 12, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum Tuesday, May 14, 2019 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha Thursday, May 16, 2019 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center Saturday, May 18, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center