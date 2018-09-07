Cher Announces ‘Here We Go Again’ Tour Dates

Cher’s farewell tour announced yet another extension Friday morning, with the film-themed (and self-aware) title of “Here We Go Again.” The jaunt, officially announced during the singer’s appearance on “Ellen,” will launch Jan. 17, 2019, in Florida.
The tour follows Cher’s role in the recent “Mamma Mia 2 – Here We Go Again” film; her similarly themed forthcoming album of Abba covers, “Dancing Queen, which is out Sept. 28; and “The Cher Show,” the upcoming Broadway musical opening Dec. 3. Cher is also doing a series of residencies in Las Vegas.
CHER – THE HERE WE GO AGAIN TOUR DATES:
|Thursday, January 17, 2019
|Ft. Myers, FL
|Germain Arena
|Saturday, January 19, 2019
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|BB&T Center
|Monday, January 21, 2019
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|Wednesday, January 23, 2019
|Jacksonville, FL
|Veterans Memorial Arena
|Friday, January 25, 2019
|Atlanta, GA
|Infinite Energy Arena
|Sunday, January 27, 2019
|Raleigh, NC
|PNC Arena
|Tuesday, January 29, 2019
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|Thursday, January 31, 2019
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Saturday, February 2, 2019
|Biloxi, MS
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|Monday, February 4, 2019
|Louisville, KY
|KFC Yum! Center
|Wednesday, February 6, 2019
|Cleveland, OH
|Quicken Loans Arena
|Friday, February 8, 2019
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Sunday, February 10, 2019
|Columbus, OH
|Nationwide Arena
|Tuesday, February 12, 2019
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Thursday, February 14, 2019
|Indianapolis, IN
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|Thursday, April 18, 2019
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|Saturday, April 20, 2019
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Monday, April 22, 2019
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Wednesday, April 24, 2019
|Ottawa, ON
|Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
|Friday, April 26, 2019
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|Sunday, April 28, 2019
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Tuesday, April 30, 2019
|Springfield, MA
|MassMutual Center
|Thursday, May 2, 2019
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|Friday, May 3, 2019
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Wednesday, May 8, 2019
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|Friday, May 10, 2019
|St. Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|Sunday, May 12, 2019
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiserv Forum
|Tuesday, May 14, 2019
|Omaha, NE
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|Thursday, May 16, 2019
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|Saturday, May 18, 2019
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center