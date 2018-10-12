You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Charli XCX, Troye Sivan Spoof Spice Girls, Steve Jobs, ‘Titanic’ in ’90s Throwback Video

The clip for "1999" features close to 20 pop culture references from the turn of the millennium.

By

Michele's Most Recent Stories

View All

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan want to party like it’s 1999 and do so in spectacular fashion with a new video that celebrates ’90s pop culture.

In the clip for the song “1999,” Charli XCX and Sivan playfully parody famous movie moments from “Titanic,” “American Beauty,” “The Matrix” and “The Blair Witch Project.” The video also features a cameo from “Dancing Baby,” of Ally McBeal fame, and a lyrical nod to Britney Spears’ hit song “… Baby One More Time.”

The video — directed by Charli and Ryan Staake — also throws back to the heyday of MTV’s “Total Request Live” as the pair continue to play dress-up. Sivan plays a convincing Justin Timberlake doppelgänger. He also nails it as Eminem and a Backstreet Boy. For her part, Charli embodies Apple co-founder Steve Jobs who sat cross-legged for the computer company’s iconic iMac ad campaign.

Charli lives out her Spice Girls fantasy — embodying each of the five group members — while the two also playfully spoof Marilyn Manson, Aqua (known for one-hot-wonder “Barbie Girl”), and Skechers sneakers.

“1999” is the latest release from Charli, who also put out “Focus,” “No Angel,” “Girls Night Out,” and “Girls” (with Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, and Cardi B). She is about to head out on the road for more dates as part of Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” tour.

Sivan’s sophomore album, “Bloom,” was released in August.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Music

  • Troye Sivan, Charli XCXThe Ultimate Family

    Charli XCX, Troye Sivan Spoof Spice Girls, Steve Jobs, 'Titanic' in '90s Throwback Video

    Charli XCX and Troye Sivan want to party like it’s 1999 and do so in spectacular fashion with a new video that celebrates ’90s pop culture. In the clip for the song “1999,” Charli XCX and Sivan playfully parody famous movie moments from “Titanic,” “American Beauty,” “The Matrix” and “The Blair Witch Project.” The video […]

  • Concert Review: Paul Weller Wows With

    Concert Review: Paul Weller Wows With Career-Spanning Set at Royal Festival Hall

    Charli XCX and Troye Sivan want to party like it’s 1999 and do so in spectacular fashion with a new video that celebrates ’90s pop culture. In the clip for the song “1999,” Charli XCX and Sivan playfully parody famous movie moments from “Titanic,” “American Beauty,” “The Matrix” and “The Blair Witch Project.” The video […]

  • Lindsey Buckingham

    Lindsey Buckingham's Fleetwood Mac Attack: 21 Things We Learned From His Lawsuit

    Charli XCX and Troye Sivan want to party like it’s 1999 and do so in spectacular fashion with a new video that celebrates ’90s pop culture. In the clip for the song “1999,” Charli XCX and Sivan playfully parody famous movie moments from “Titanic,” “American Beauty,” “The Matrix” and “The Blair Witch Project.” The video […]

  • Westside

    Netflix Reveals First Unscripted Music Series

    Charli XCX and Troye Sivan want to party like it’s 1999 and do so in spectacular fashion with a new video that celebrates ’90s pop culture. In the clip for the song “1999,” Charli XCX and Sivan playfully parody famous movie moments from “Titanic,” “American Beauty,” “The Matrix” and “The Blair Witch Project.” The video […]

  • Kanye West hugs United States President

    Will Kanye's 'Superman' Trump Bromance Be Kryptonite to His Legacy?

    Charli XCX and Troye Sivan want to party like it’s 1999 and do so in spectacular fashion with a new video that celebrates ’90s pop culture. In the clip for the song “1999,” Charli XCX and Sivan playfully parody famous movie moments from “Titanic,” “American Beauty,” “The Matrix” and “The Blair Witch Project.” The video […]

  • Ozzy Osbourne - Black SabbathBlack Sabbath

    Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Rest of Tour

    Charli XCX and Troye Sivan want to party like it’s 1999 and do so in spectacular fashion with a new video that celebrates ’90s pop culture. In the clip for the song “1999,” Charli XCX and Sivan playfully parody famous movie moments from “Titanic,” “American Beauty,” “The Matrix” and “The Blair Witch Project.” The video […]

  • Elvis Costello "Look Now"

    Album Review: Elvis Costello and the Imposters' 'Look Now'

    Charli XCX and Troye Sivan want to party like it’s 1999 and do so in spectacular fashion with a new video that celebrates ’90s pop culture. In the clip for the song “1999,” Charli XCX and Sivan playfully parody famous movie moments from “Titanic,” “American Beauty,” “The Matrix” and “The Blair Witch Project.” The video […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad