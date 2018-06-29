Chance the Rapper Says He’s Working on Albums With Kanye West, Childish Gambino

In a nod to Kanye West’s recent release-five-albums-in-five-weeks work ethic, Chance the Rapper said he’s lining up new albums with both West and Childish Gambino in a new installment of Complex’s “Open Late with Peter Rosenberg.”

“What’s cool is Ye’s kind of got me in a mode of understanding your ability to multitask and work on different things,” Chance says in the interview (watch it below). “I’ve been actively working on the project with Childish. I’m going to do a seven-track with Ye” in July, he said.

As for the Gambino collaboration, “We’ve got six songs that are all fire, but I think the album is going to be more than 14 songs,” he said.

“Kanye is my favorite rapper that I followed without knowing [personally] for a long time, and Donald Glover was the first rapper who was like, ‘Come on tour’ with me.”

Chance has collaborated with both artists in the past, and recently brought out Gambino (a.k.a. Donald Glover) to perform his song “This Is America” during an Open Mike Chicago event earlier this month. He once said of fellow Chicagoan West, “The kid in me wanted a certain type of approval [from Kanye],” he told the Guardian in 2015, adding he once wanted “Kanye to be my dad.”

During May and June, West produced five albums that were released in five consecutive weeks: Pusha T’s “Daytona,” his own “Ye” (read out review here), a collaboration with Kid Cudi called Kids See Ghosts, Nas’ “Nasir” and Teyana Taylor’s “K.T.S.E.”