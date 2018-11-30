×
Chance the Rapper Drops Two New Songs (Listen)

chance the rapper 2017 grammys
CREDIT: courtesy of cbs

When you’re not charging money or putting out physical product, you can pretty much release your album on your own schedule, right?

Months after he dropped four new songs in July, Chance the Rapper dropped two more out of a clear blue sky late Thursday, “My Own Thing” (featuring Joey Purp) and “The Man Who Has Everything.” He did not mention whether they’re part of the album he almost released back in July but later pulled back, and presumably they’re not part of another still-unreleased album discussed earlier this year, a collaboration with fellow Chicagoan Kanye West called “Good Ass Job.”

Earlier this month Netflix announced that Chance, Cardi B and T.I. will be judges on the network’s upcoming hip-hop music competition series “Rhythm + Flow.” They will be joined by additional artists and industry veterans throughout the show.

Chance’s most recent album, “Coloring Book,” dropped in 2016 as a free, streaming-only release. “I’ve never been against selling music,” he said. “Music has value. I put my music out there for free because I wanted people to see and notice it as a beacon for what I’m doing, in terms of how unorthodox I wanted my approach and my delivery of each piece of music to be. On the other side, it’s not really difficult for me to make music and deliver it to the fans, because there are so many more platforms now, a bunch of streaming sites. The bigger concern for artists now is navigating the legal issues of owning your music, your publishing, your distribution.”

 

