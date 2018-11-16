×
Chainsmokers Drop New Song Called ‘Beach House’; Beach House Has No Comment

The Chainsmokers Production Company
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The Chainsmokers dropped a new song this morning called “Beach House” with a line near the beginning that references the long-running Baltimore dreampop duo: “Listening to Beach House, takin’ my time.”

The Chainsmokers even tweeted about their affection for the group, writing, “Really love this song as well ’cause we tried to get back to our roots on this with that classic OG Chainsmoker feel. And we were listening to a lot of Beach House.”

Apart from the lyric shout-out and maybe some synthesizer tones, the song bears little resemblance to Beach House and otherwise does sound like a standard Chainsmokers song, with lyrics about a relationship and lines such as, “And I start to think/ As she pulls me on the bathroom floor/ This is my type of thing/ Yeah, yeah.”

A rep for Beach House did not have a comment when contacted by Variety.

The Chainsmokers recently announced that they have formed Kick the Habit Productions to develop and produce film, television, and digital projects.

Dan Marcus, a former digital media agent at UTA, has been named chief operating officer and president and will oversee development and production for the company. Adam Alpert, the duo’s manager and chief executive officer of Disruptor Records, will serve as CEO.

 

 

 

  • The Chainsmokers Production Company

    Chainsmokers Drop New Song Called ‘Beach House’; Beach House Has No Comment

