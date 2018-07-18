Cat Power to Release First Album in Six Years, Featuring Lana Del Rey

Cat Power — a.k.a. singer, songwriter and producer Chan Marshall — will release “Wanderer,” her first new album in six years, October 5, through Domino Records.

Produced by Marshall and recorded in Miami and Los Angeles, “Wanderer” includes guest vocals from of friend and recent tour-mate Lana Del Rey appearances by “longtime friends and compatriots,” the announcement says cryptically.

The album’s 11 tracks encompass “my journey so far,” says Marshall in the release. “The course my life has taken in this journey – going from town to town, with my guitar, telling my tale; with reverence to the people who did this generations before me. Folk singers, blues singers, and everything in between. They were all wanderers, and I am lucky to be among them.”

Cat Power will be touring in support of the album, including dates with The National. Dates and the album’s tracklist appear below:

Wanderer In Your Face You Get Woman (feat. Lana Del Rey) Horizon Stay Black Robbin Hood Nothing Really Matters Me Voy Wanderer / Exit

Cat Power Tour Dates

Sat Sept 15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

Related Lana Del Rey Claims ‘Lawsuit’ With Radiohead Is ‘Over’ (Watch) Album Review: Jonathan Wilson's 'Rare Birds'

Tues Sept 25 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

Thurs Sept 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts *

Fri Sept 28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

Sun Sept 30 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

Fri Oct 5 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Sat Oct 6 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Mon Oct 8 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Tues Oct 9 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Thurs Oct 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

Fri Oct 12 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

Sat Oct 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

Tues Oct 23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

Thurs Oct 25 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

Fri Oct 26 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

Sun Oct 28 – Berlin, GE @ Astra

Mon Oct 29 – Zurich, SW @ X-Tra

Tues Oct 30 – Lausanne, SW @ Les Docks

Thurs Nov 1 – Barcelona, SP @ Razzamatazz

Fri Nov 2 – Madrid, SP @ Circo Price

Mon Nov 5 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon

Tues Nov 6 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

Sat Nov 17 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Sun Nov 18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Wed Nov 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Fri Nov 23 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

Sat Nov 24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Sun Nov 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Tues Nov 27 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

Wed Nov 28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Thurs Nov 29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Wed Dec 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

* with The National