Cat Power to Release First Album in Six Years, Featuring Lana Del Rey

Cat Power — a.k.a. singer, songwriter and producer Chan Marshall — will release “Wanderer,” her first new album in six years, October 5, through Domino Records.
Produced by Marshall and recorded in Miami and Los Angeles, “Wanderer” includes guest vocals from of friend and recent tour-mate Lana Del Rey appearances by “longtime friends and compatriots,” the announcement says cryptically.
The album’s 11 tracks encompass “my journey so far,” says Marshall in the release. “The course my life has taken in this journey – going from town to town, with my guitar, telling my tale; with reverence to the people who did this generations before me. Folk singers, blues singers, and everything in between. They were all wanderers, and I am lucky to be among them.”
Cat Power will be touring in support of the album, including dates with The National. Dates and the album’s tracklist appear below:
- Wanderer
- In Your Face
- You Get
- Woman (feat. Lana Del Rey)
- Horizon
- Stay
- Black
- Robbin Hood
- Nothing Really Matters
- Me Voy
- Wanderer / Exit
Cat Power Tour Dates
Sat Sept 15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
Tues Sept 25 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
Thurs Sept 27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts *
Fri Sept 28 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
Sun Sept 30 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^
Fri Oct 5 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Sat Oct 6 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Mon Oct 8 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
Tues Oct 9 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Thurs Oct 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
Fri Oct 12 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
Sat Oct 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
Tues Oct 23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
Thurs Oct 25 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
Fri Oct 26 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
Sun Oct 28 – Berlin, GE @ Astra
Mon Oct 29 – Zurich, SW @ X-Tra
Tues Oct 30 – Lausanne, SW @ Les Docks
Thurs Nov 1 – Barcelona, SP @ Razzamatazz
Fri Nov 2 – Madrid, SP @ Circo Price
Mon Nov 5 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon
Tues Nov 6 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
Sat Nov 17 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Sun Nov 18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Wed Nov 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Fri Nov 23 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC
Sat Nov 24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Sun Nov 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Tues Nov 27 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
Wed Nov 28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Thurs Nov 29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
Wed Dec 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
* with The National