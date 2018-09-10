Carrie Underwood to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Country star Carrie Underwood will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 20. Underwood’s will be the 2,646th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the ceremony taking place at 1750 North Vine Street in front of Capitol Records at 11:30 a.m.

Guest speakers at the unveiling include the two men she’s shared the most TV time with since she won “American Idol” in 2005 — Simon Cowell, who was a judge during her Season 4 rise to fame, and fellow country star Brad Paisley, with whom she’s co-hosted the CMA Awards telecast for the last 11 years. Cowell and Paisley will be joined in emceeing duties by Leron Gubler, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

The location of the star is no coincidence, obviously, although Underwood’s association with the Capitol tower is a fairly recent one, as she just switched to the Universal Music Group’s Capitol Nashville label last year after a long association with Sony. Her first album under the new deal, “Cry Pretty,” comes out less than a week prior to the star ceremony, on Sept. 14.

Underwood has the most consistent chart record of any of the “American Idol” alumni, with every one of her post-“Idol” singles having reached the top 10 on the country charts and most landing at No. 1. Her awards plaudits during her 13-year run as a star include seven Grammys, six CMAs, 14 ACMs, and 12 American Music Awards.

The Sept. 20 ceremony will be webcast live at http://www.walkoffame.com and on Variety.