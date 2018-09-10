Carrie Underwood to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Carrie Underwood
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Country star Carrie Underwood will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 20. Underwood’s will be the 2,646th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the ceremony taking place at 1750 North Vine Street in front of Capitol Records at 11:30 a.m.

Guest speakers at the unveiling include the two men she’s shared the most TV time with since she won “American Idol” in 2005 — Simon Cowell, who was a judge during her Season 4 rise to fame, and fellow country star Brad Paisley, with whom she’s co-hosted the CMA Awards telecast for the last 11 years. Cowell and Paisley will be joined in emceeing duties by Leron Gubler, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

The location of the star is no coincidence, obviously, although Underwood’s association with the Capitol tower is a fairly recent one, as she just switched to the Universal Music Group’s Capitol Nashville label last year after a long association with Sony. Her first album under the new deal, “Cry Pretty,” comes out less than a week prior to the star ceremony, on Sept. 14.

Underwood has the most consistent chart record of any of the “American Idol” alumni, with every one of her post-“Idol” singles having reached the top 10 on the country charts and most landing at No. 1. Her awards plaudits during her 13-year run as a star include seven Grammys, six CMAs, 14 ACMs, and 12 American Music Awards.

The Sept. 20 ceremony will be webcast live at http://www.walkoffame.com and on Variety.

Popular on Variety

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

More Music

  • Carrie Underwood

    Carrie Underwood to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    Country star Carrie Underwood will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 20. Underwood’s will be the 2,646th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the ceremony taking place at 1750 North Vine Street in front of Capitol Records at 11:30 a.m. Guest speakers at the unveiling include the two men she’s shared the […]

  • Nicki Minaj, Cardi B

    Nicki Minaj Says Fight With Cardi B Was 'Mortifying and Humiliating'

    Country star Carrie Underwood will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 20. Underwood’s will be the 2,646th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the ceremony taking place at 1750 North Vine Street in front of Capitol Records at 11:30 a.m. Guest speakers at the unveiling include the two men she’s shared the […]

  • Keith Richards House

    Keith Richards Takes Big Hit on Sale of New York City Duplex Penthouse

    Country star Carrie Underwood will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 20. Underwood’s will be the 2,646th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the ceremony taking place at 1750 North Vine Street in front of Capitol Records at 11:30 a.m. Guest speakers at the unveiling include the two men she’s shared the […]

  • Olivia Newton-John breast cancer

    Olivia Newton-John Opens Up About Battling Cancer Again

    Country star Carrie Underwood will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 20. Underwood’s will be the 2,646th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the ceremony taking place at 1750 North Vine Street in front of Capitol Records at 11:30 a.m. Guest speakers at the unveiling include the two men she’s shared the […]

  • Eva Noblezada71st Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals,

    Eva Noblezada, Lea Salonga to Star in Musical Drama 'Yellow Rose'

    Country star Carrie Underwood will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 20. Underwood’s will be the 2,646th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the ceremony taking place at 1750 North Vine Street in front of Capitol Records at 11:30 a.m. Guest speakers at the unveiling include the two men she’s shared the […]

  • Culture Club- Boy George and Mikey

    Culture Club Signs With Paul Kemsley for Management (EXCLUSIVE)

    Country star Carrie Underwood will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 20. Underwood’s will be the 2,646th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the ceremony taking place at 1750 North Vine Street in front of Capitol Records at 11:30 a.m. Guest speakers at the unveiling include the two men she’s shared the […]

  • Mac Miller Dead

    John Mayer Posts Moving Tribute to Mac Miller

    Country star Carrie Underwood will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 20. Underwood’s will be the 2,646th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the ceremony taking place at 1750 North Vine Street in front of Capitol Records at 11:30 a.m. Guest speakers at the unveiling include the two men she’s shared the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad