Carrie Underwood Announces ‘Cry Pretty 360’ Tour Dates – and Pregnancy

Seven-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood announced dates for her “Cry Pretty Tour 360,” which launches in the Spring of 2019. Sponsored by Calia, the tour will kick off on May 1 in Greensboro, NC, and play 55 arenas across the U.S. and Canada and be promoted by AEG Presents. She will be joined on tour by special guests Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.
Underwood made the announcement this morning in a video to her fans, full dates appear below:
As for the tour’s distant launch date, Underwood also revealed that she is pregnant with her and husband Mike Fisher’s second child. “You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well…yay! Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding a little fish to our pond,” Underwood said after the camera pulled away to reveal balloons spelling out the world “BABY.” “This has been a dream come true with the album and baby news and all that stuff.”
Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, August 17 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information including the Cry Pretty album/ticket bundle, go to http://www.carrieunderwoodofficial.com. Also beginning Monday, August 13, a limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available.
Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour, and cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning on Monday, August 13 at 12pm.
Underwood will release her new album, “Cry Pretty” — her first on Capitol Records Nashville — on September 14. She appears to have recovered fully from injuries suffered during a fall in November, which she described as “gruesome.”
Following her “Storyteller Tour – Stories in the Round,” the new production will feature a brand-new stage in the middle of the arena floor, creating a 360-degree setting to allow fans on all sides of the arena an view. Barry Lather (Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson) is the tour’s Creative Director, and Nick Whitehouse/Fireplay (Justin Timberlake, Beyonce) is Production Designer.
“I love performing in the round,” says Underwood. “It’s so much fun for me and the band to play in every direction and creates a much more intimate and immersive experience for the audience, even in a larger arena setting. It’s been exciting to introduce audiences to Cry Pretty and I can’t wait to bring the new album to life on this tour, along with all of the songs we love to play live. I’m thrilled to be going out with an amazing line-up – Maddie & Tae and Runaway June are incredible artists that are going to bring even more electricity to our shows.”
Underwood has arranged for a donation of $1 from each ticket sold for The Cry Pretty Tour 360 to be contributed to Danita’s Children, which aids children in Haiti, while encouraging families to stay together through their education and nutrition programs.
THE CRY PRETTY TOUR 360:
|Date
|City
|Venue
|May 1, 2019
|Greensboro, NC
|Greensboro Coliseum
|May 3, 2019
|Birmingham, AL
|Legacy Arena at the BJCC
|May 4, 2019
|N. Little Rock, AR
|Verizon Arena
|May 6, 2019
|San Antonio, TX
|AT&T Center
|May 9, 2019
|Phoenix, AZ
|Talking Stick Resort Arena
|May 11, 2019
|Las Vegas, NV
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|May 12, 2019
|Fresno, CA
|Save Mart Center
|May 14, 2019
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden1 Center
|May 16, 2019
|Oakland, CA
|Oracle Arena
|May 18, 2019
|Bakersfield, CA
|Rabobank Arena
|May 21, 2019
|Portland, OR
|MODA Center at Rose Garden
|May 22, 2019
|Spokane, WA
|Spokane Arena
|May 24, 2019
|Tacoma, WA
|Tacoma Dome
|May 25, 2019
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|May 28, 2019
|Edmonton, AB
|Rogers Place
|May 31, 2019
|Saskatoon, SK
|SaskTel Centre
|June 2, 2019
|Winnipeg, MB
|Bell MTS Place
|June 9, 2019
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|June 10, 2019
|Ottawa, ON
|Canadian Tire Centre
|June 13, 2019
|Hershey, PA
|GIANT Center
|June 15, 2019
|Cincinnati, OH
|U.S. Bank Arena
|June 16, 2019
|Indianapolis, IN
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|June 18, 2019
|St. Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|June 20, 2019
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiserv Forum
|June 21, 2019
|Minneapolis, MN
|Target Center
|June 23, 2019
|Lincoln, NE
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Sept 10, 2019
|San Diego, CA
|Valley View Casino Center
|Sept 12, 2019
|Los Angeles, CA
|STAPLES Center
|Sept 14, 2019
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Vivint Smart Home Arena
|Sept 16, 2019
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|Sept 18, 2019
|Wichita, KS
|INTRUST Bank Arena
|Sept 19, 2019
|Kansas City, MO
|Sprint Center
|Sept 21, 2019
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Sept 22, 2019
|Lafayette, LA
|Cajundome
|Sept 24, 2019
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Sept 25, 2019
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Chesapeake Energy Arena
|Sept 27, 2019
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Sept 29, 2019
|Columbia, SC
|Colonial Life Arena
|Sept 30, 2019
|Raleigh, NC
|PNC Arena
|Oct 2, 2019
|New York City, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Oct 4, 2019
|Washington, D.C.
|Capital One Arena
|Oct 5, 2019
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Oct 10, 2019
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Oct 12, 2019
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|Oct 13, 2019
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|Oct 16, 2019
|Cleveland, OH
|Quicken Loans Arena
|Oct 17, 2019
|Louisville, KY
|KFC Yum! Center
|Oct 19, 2019
|Atlanta, GA
|Philips Arena
|Oct 20, 2019
|Jacksonville, FL
|Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
|Oct 23, 2019
|Memphis, TN
|FedExForum
|Oct 24, 2019
|Tulsa, OK
|BOK Center
|Oct 26, 2019
|Des Moines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|Oct 27, 2019
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|Oct 29, 2019
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Oct 31, 2019
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
*Tickets on sale Friday, Aug 24th in Wichita, Kansas City and Sioux Falls