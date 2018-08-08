Carrie Underwood Announces ‘Cry Pretty 360’ Tour Dates – and Pregnancy

Seven-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood announced dates for her “Cry Pretty Tour 360,” which launches in the Spring of 2019. Sponsored by Calia, the tour will kick off on May 1 in Greensboro, NC, and play 55 arenas across the U.S. and Canada and be promoted by AEG Presents. She will be joined on tour by special guests Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

Underwood made the announcement this morning in a video to her fans, full dates appear below:

As for the tour’s distant launch date, Underwood also revealed that she is pregnant with her and husband Mike Fisher’s second child. “You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well…yay! Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding a little fish to our pond,” Underwood said after the camera pulled away to reveal balloons spelling out the world “BABY.” “This has been a dream come true with the album and baby news and all that stuff.”

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, August 17 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information including the Cry Pretty album/ticket bundle, go to http://www.carrieunderwoodofficial.com. Also beginning Monday, August 13, a limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available.

Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour, and cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning on Monday, August 13 at 12pm.

Underwood will release her new album, “Cry Pretty” — her first on Capitol Records Nashville — on September 14. She appears to have recovered fully from injuries suffered during a fall in November, which she described as “gruesome.”

Following her “Storyteller Tour – Stories in the Round,” the new production will feature a brand-new stage in the middle of the arena floor, creating a 360-degree setting to allow fans on all sides of the arena an view. Barry Lather (Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson) is the tour’s Creative Director, and Nick Whitehouse/Fireplay (Justin Timberlake, Beyonce) is Production Designer.

“I love performing in the round,” says Underwood. “It’s so much fun for me and the band to play in every direction and creates a much more intimate and immersive experience for the audience, even in a larger arena setting. It’s been exciting to introduce audiences to Cry Pretty and I can’t wait to bring the new album to life on this tour, along with all of the songs we love to play live. I’m thrilled to be going out with an amazing line-up – Maddie & Tae and Runaway June are incredible artists that are going to bring even more electricity to our shows.”

Underwood has arranged for a donation of $1 from each ticket sold for The Cry Pretty Tour 360 to be contributed to Danita’s Children, which aids children in Haiti, while encouraging families to stay together through their education and nutrition programs.

THE CRY PRETTY TOUR 360:

Date City Venue May 1, 2019 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum May 3, 2019 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC May 4, 2019 N. Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena May 6, 2019 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center May 9, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena May 11, 2019 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena May 12, 2019 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center May 14, 2019 Sacramento, CA Golden1 Center May 16, 2019 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena May 18, 2019 Bakersfield, CA Rabobank Arena May 21, 2019 Portland, OR MODA Center at Rose Garden May 22, 2019 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena May 24, 2019 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome May 25, 2019 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena May 28, 2019 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place May 31, 2019 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre June 2, 2019 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place June 9, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena June 10, 2019 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre June 13, 2019 Hershey, PA GIANT Center June 15, 2019 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena June 16, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse June 18, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center June 20, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum June 21, 2019 Minneapolis, MN Target Center June 23, 2019 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena Sept 10, 2019 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center Sept 12, 2019 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center Sept 14, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Sept 16, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Sept 18, 2019 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena Sept 19, 2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center Sept 21, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center Sept 22, 2019 Lafayette, LA Cajundome Sept 24, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Sept 25, 2019 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena Sept 27, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Sept 29, 2019 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena Sept 30, 2019 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena Oct 2, 2019 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden Oct 4, 2019 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena Oct 5, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Oct 10, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden Oct 12, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Oct 13, 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center Oct 16, 2019 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena Oct 17, 2019 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center Oct 19, 2019 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena Oct 20, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena Oct 23, 2019 Memphis, TN FedExForum Oct 24, 2019 Tulsa, OK BOK Center Oct 26, 2019 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena Oct 27, 2019 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Oct 29, 2019 Chicago, IL United Center Oct 31, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

*Tickets on sale Friday, Aug 24th in Wichita, Kansas City and Sioux Falls