Carrie Underwood Announces ‘Cry Pretty 360’ Tour Dates – and Pregnancy

By
Variety Staff

Carrie Underwood ACM Awards
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Seven-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood announced dates for her “Cry Pretty Tour 360,” which launches in the Spring of 2019.  Sponsored by Calia, the tour will kick off on May 1 in Greensboro, NC, and play 55 arenas across the U.S. and Canada and be promoted by AEG Presents.  She will be joined on tour by special guests Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

Underwood made the announcement this morning in a video to her fans, full dates appear below:

As for the tour’s distant launch date, Underwood also revealed that she is pregnant with her and husband Mike Fisher’s second child. “You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well…yay! Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding a little fish to our pond,” Underwood said after the camera pulled away to reveal balloons spelling out the world “BABY.” “This has been a dream come true with the album and baby news and all that stuff.”

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, August 17 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information including the Cry Pretty album/ticket bundle, go to http://www.carrieunderwoodofficial.com. Also beginning Monday, August 13, a limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available.

Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour, and cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning on Monday, August 13 at 12pm.

Underwood will release her new album, “Cry Pretty” — her first on Capitol Records Nashville — on September 14. She appears to have recovered fully from injuries suffered during a fall in November, which she described as “gruesome.”

Following her “Storyteller Tour – Stories in the Round,” the new production will feature a brand-new stage in the middle of the arena floor, creating a 360-degree setting to allow fans on all sides of the arena an view.  Barry Lather (Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson) is the tour’s Creative Director, and Nick Whitehouse/Fireplay (Justin Timberlake, Beyonce) is Production Designer.

“I love performing in the round,” says Underwood.  “It’s so much fun for me and the band to play in every direction and creates a much more intimate and immersive experience for the audience, even in a larger arena setting.  It’s been exciting to introduce audiences to Cry Pretty and I can’t wait to bring the new album to life on this tour, along with all of the songs we love to play live.  I’m thrilled to be going out with an amazing line-up – Maddie & Tae and Runaway June are incredible artists that are going to bring even more electricity to our shows.”

Underwood has arranged for a donation of $1 from each ticket sold for The Cry Pretty Tour 360 to be contributed to Danita’s Children, which aids children in Haiti, while encouraging families to stay together through their education and nutrition programs.

THE CRY PRETTY TOUR 360:

Date City Venue
May 1, 2019 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
May 3, 2019 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC
May 4, 2019 N. Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena
May 6, 2019 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
May 9, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 11, 2019 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 12, 2019 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
May 14, 2019 Sacramento, CA Golden1 Center
May 16, 2019 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
May 18, 2019 Bakersfield, CA Rabobank Arena
May 21, 2019 Portland, OR MODA Center at Rose Garden
May 22, 2019 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
May 24, 2019 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
May 25, 2019 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
May 28, 2019 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
May 31, 2019 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
June 2, 2019 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place
June 9, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
June 10, 2019 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
June 13, 2019 Hershey, PA GIANT Center
June 15, 2019 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena
June 16, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
June 18, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
June 20, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
June 21, 2019 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
June 23, 2019 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sept 10, 2019 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center
Sept 12, 2019 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center
Sept 14, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sept 16, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Sept 18, 2019 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
Sept 19, 2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Sept 21, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sept 22, 2019 Lafayette, LA Cajundome
Sept 24, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Sept 25, 2019 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
Sept 27, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Sept 29, 2019 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
Sept 30, 2019 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Oct 2, 2019 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden
Oct 4, 2019 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena
Oct 5, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Oct 10, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden
Oct 12, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Oct 13, 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Oct 16, 2019 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena
Oct 17, 2019 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Oct 19, 2019 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
Oct 20, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Oct 23, 2019 Memphis, TN FedExForum
Oct 24, 2019 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Oct 26, 2019 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
Oct 27, 2019 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Oct 29, 2019 Chicago, IL United Center
Oct 31, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

*Tickets on sale Friday, Aug 24th in Wichita, Kansas City and Sioux Falls

