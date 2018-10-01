You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cardi B Turns Herself In to Police Over Strip-Club Fight

The rapper will be ordered to appear in court for her role in a strip club fight.

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cardi B
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Cardi B surrendered to police in New York on Monday morning, according to NBC Channel 4 News. The rapper will not be arrested but will be ordered to appear in court for her role in an August strip club fight, according to a report in TMZ and other outlets.

The rapper turned herself in at the Flushing precinct in the New York City borough of Queens before 10 a.m., according to Channel 4. Her face was covered by several umbrellas as she left a vehicle and walked inside; she did not respond to reporters’ questions.

Sources told the TMZ that Cardi will be charged for allegedly ordering an attack on two bartenders, sisters Jade and Baddie Gi, at Angels Strip Club in the New York City borough of Queens on August 29. The women were reportedly injured but declined medical treatment.

According to the report, Cardi, who performed at the Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park on Saturday, will be charged with two misdemeanors for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct but will not be arrested when she surrenders; she will receive a summons to appear in court.

“Whether she’s a famous rapper or a common street hood, she’s got to be held accountable for her criminal actions,” said Joseph Tacopino, an attorney for the sisters. “It’s as simple as that: She ordered the beating after threatening my clients and later participated in an assault against them.” Tacopino said his comments were based on his clients’ statements and those of witnesses, as well as video footage from the club and Cardi’s social-media comments.

The sisters claim that Cardi believed Jade had slept with her husband — Offset of Migos, who were performing at the club that night — and ordered her staff to throw bottles and chairs at them. They also claim Cardi threw at least one bottle at them. A source close to the rapper described the attack as “spontaneous” and says it began after someone threw a drink, adding that nothing was planned.

A rep for Cardi declined Variety’s request for comment.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Music

  • Sigur Ros Drummer Leaves Band After

    Sigur Ros Drummer Leaves Band After Sexual-Assault Allegations

    Cardi B surrendered to police in New York on Monday morning, according to NBC Channel 4 News. The rapper will not be arrested but will be ordered to appear in court for her role in an August strip club fight, according to a report in TMZ and other outlets. The rapper turned herself in at […]

  • Cardi B

    Cardi B Turns Herself In to Police Over Strip-Club Fight

    Cardi B surrendered to police in New York on Monday morning, according to NBC Channel 4 News. The rapper will not be arrested but will be ordered to appear in court for her role in an August strip club fight, according to a report in TMZ and other outlets. The rapper turned herself in at […]

  • Twenty One Pilots, Killers, Muse to

    Twenty One Pilots, Killers, Muse to Perform at iHeart’s ALTer Ego Concert

    Cardi B surrendered to police in New York on Monday morning, according to NBC Channel 4 News. The rapper will not be arrested but will be ordered to appear in court for her role in an August strip club fight, according to a report in TMZ and other outlets. The rapper turned herself in at […]

  • Charles Aznavour Walk of Fame Honor

    Charles Aznavour, French-Armenian Singer-Songwriter-Actor, Dies at 94

    Cardi B surrendered to police in New York on Monday morning, according to NBC Channel 4 News. The rapper will not be arrested but will be ordered to appear in court for her role in an August strip club fight, according to a report in TMZ and other outlets. The rapper turned herself in at […]

  • Rocketman

    Watch Taron Egerton as Elton John in 'Rocketman' First Look

    Cardi B surrendered to police in New York on Monday morning, according to NBC Channel 4 News. The rapper will not be arrested but will be ordered to appear in court for her role in an August strip club fight, according to a report in TMZ and other outlets. The rapper turned herself in at […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad