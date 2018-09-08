Cardi B Tries to Fight Nicki Minaj at NY Fashion Week Party

A star-studded party ended in dramatic fashion when Cardi B and Nicki Minaj nearly came to blows at the Harper’s Bazaar Icon bash in New York City on Friday.

In one of several videos posted to Twitter, Cardi B, wearing a red dress, can be seen lunging towards Minaj before throwing a shoe at the rapper as their security teams rush to break it up.

Sources confirm to Variety that it was, in fact, the two hip-hop artists involved in the melee, which happened just as the red carpet shuttered.

Cardi B was later photographed with a large bruise above her right eye as she left the party. The back of her dress was also torn.

Minaj, who was unharmed in the encounter, was quickly escorted downstairs by Minaj’s security team.

Insiders confirm to Variety that Cardi B’s bump on her forehead was the result of an elbow from one of Minaj’s security guards.

New York City Police Department is investigating the matter, which was first reported by TMZ.

Cardi B later wrote about the scuffle on Instagram, “I’ve worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f— with my success!” Without naming Minaj, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper claims a certain someone threatened other artists for working with her, possibly alluding to Minaj’s new track, “Queen of Rap,” which purportedly disses Cardi B.

See the online footage below:

The evening began peacefully. On the red carpet, Cardi B told Variety, “Family is everything. When I need inspiration I see my baby.”

And the scuffle didn’t keep the party, co-sponsored by Infor, Saks Fifth Avenue and Genesis, from going on with the night roaring on with guests enjoying the sights and sounds including stars Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Winnie Harlow, Alexander Wang, Caitlyn Jenner, Suki Waterhouse, Karolina Kurkova, Hilary Rhoda, Christie Brinkley, Nicky Hilton, Dascha Polanco, Heidi Klum, Christian Siriano, Padma Lakshmi, Jeremy Scott, Meek Mill, Susan Lucci, DJ Cassidy, Austin Mahone, Tiffany Haddish and more.

“Orange Is the New Black” star Dascha Polanco hoped her embrace of her figure would inspire other girls and young women accept themselves. “I did not see this when I was growing up,” she said about her curves. “So, I need to make sure that those little girls who are me see me now. They have to see that there is an opportunity for them in the world. I don’t walk around thinking I am an icon. There is so much work we need to do. I want to be allowed to continue to spread love and support in society.”

CREDIT: Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock