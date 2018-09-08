Cardi B Tries to Fight Nicki Minaj at NY Fashion Party

By

Elizabeth's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cardi B, with a bump on her forehead, leaves after an altercation at the Harper's BAZAAR "ICONS by Carine Roitfeld" party at The Plaza, New York. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been involved in an altercation that got physical at a New York Fashion Week party. Video circulating on social media shows Cardi B lunging toward someone and being held back at Harper's Bazaar Icons party. A person who witnessed the incident who asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly said Minaj was finishing up a conversation with someone when Cardi B tried to attack her, but Minaj's security guards intervenedHarper's Bazaar Icons 2018, New York, USA - 07 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

A star-studded party ended in dramatic fashion when Cardi B and Nicki Minaj nearly came to blows at the Harper’s Bazaar Icon bash in New York City on Friday.

In one of several videos posted to Twitter, Cardi B, wearing a red dress, can be seen lunging towards Minaj before throwing a shoe at the rapper as their security teams rush to break it up.

Sources confirm to Variety that it was, in fact, the two hip-hop artists involved in the melee, which happened just as the red carpet shuttered.

Cardi B was later photographed with a large bruise above her right eye as she left the party. The back of her dress was also torn.

Minaj, who was unharmed in the encounter, was quickly escorted downstairs by security.

Insiders confirm to Variety that Cardi B’s bump on her forehead was the result of being elbowed by Minaj’s security team.

New York City Police Department is investigating the incident, first reported by TMZ.

Cardi B later wrote about the scuffle on Instagram, “I’ve worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f— with my success!” Without naming Minaj, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper claims a certain someone threatened other artists for working with her, possibly alluding to Minaj’s new track, “Queen of Rap,” which purportedly disses Cardi B.

See the online footage below:

Popular on Variety

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

More Music

  • Cardi B, with a bump on

    Cardi B Tries to Fight Nicki Minaj at NY Fashion Party

    A star-studded party ended in dramatic fashion when Cardi B and Nicki Minaj nearly came to blows at the Harper’s Bazaar Icon bash in New York City on Friday. In one of several videos posted to Twitter, Cardi B, wearing a red dress, can be seen lunging towards Minaj before throwing a shoe at the […]

  • Ol' Dirty BastardMTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS,

    Sony Pictures in Early Development on Ol' Dirty Bastard Biopic

    A star-studded party ended in dramatic fashion when Cardi B and Nicki Minaj nearly came to blows at the Harper’s Bazaar Icon bash in New York City on Friday. In one of several videos posted to Twitter, Cardi B, wearing a red dress, can be seen lunging towards Minaj before throwing a shoe at the […]

  • Mac Miller

    5 Mac Miller Songs That Revealed His Tortured Psyche

    A star-studded party ended in dramatic fashion when Cardi B and Nicki Minaj nearly came to blows at the Harper’s Bazaar Icon bash in New York City on Friday. In one of several videos posted to Twitter, Cardi B, wearing a red dress, can be seen lunging towards Minaj before throwing a shoe at the […]

  • Sir Paul McCartney

    How to Watch Paul McCartney's YouTube Concert Live

    A star-studded party ended in dramatic fashion when Cardi B and Nicki Minaj nearly came to blows at the Harper’s Bazaar Icon bash in New York City on Friday. In one of several videos posted to Twitter, Cardi B, wearing a red dress, can be seen lunging towards Minaj before throwing a shoe at the […]

  • Watch ‘Hurt Feelings,’ From Mac Miller’s

    Watch Mac Miller’s Final Performance

    A star-studded party ended in dramatic fashion when Cardi B and Nicki Minaj nearly came to blows at the Harper’s Bazaar Icon bash in New York City on Friday. In one of several videos posted to Twitter, Cardi B, wearing a red dress, can be seen lunging towards Minaj before throwing a shoe at the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad