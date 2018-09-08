Cardi B Tries to Fight Nicki Minaj at NY Fashion Party

A star-studded party ended in dramatic fashion when Cardi B and Nicki Minaj nearly came to blows at the Harper’s Bazaar Icon bash in New York City on Friday.

In one of several videos posted to Twitter, Cardi B, wearing a red dress, can be seen lunging towards Minaj before throwing a shoe at the rapper as their security teams rush to break it up.

Sources confirm to Variety that it was, in fact, the two hip-hop artists involved in the melee, which happened just as the red carpet shuttered.

Cardi B was later photographed with a large bruise above her right eye as she left the party. The back of her dress was also torn.

Minaj, who was unharmed in the encounter, was quickly escorted downstairs by security.

Insiders confirm to Variety that Cardi B’s bump on her forehead was the result of being elbowed by Minaj’s security team.

New York City Police Department is investigating the incident, first reported by TMZ.

Cardi B later wrote about the scuffle on Instagram, “I’ve worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f— with my success!” Without naming Minaj, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper claims a certain someone threatened other artists for working with her, possibly alluding to Minaj’s new track, “Queen of Rap,” which purportedly disses Cardi B.

