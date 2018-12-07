Cardi B Shows Up for Court, Just in Time for Grammy Nominations

After failing to appear at a scheduled court hearing on Monday and incurring a warning from the judge, Cardi B showed up in a New York courtroom Friday morning — at the same time she earned five Grammy nominations — for her arraignment over misdemeanor charges against her stemming from a fight in a New York strip club last summer.

Although prosecutors requested that her bail be set at $2,500, the judge released her with no bail and stated that he didn’t feel the rapper was a flight risk, according to TMZ. He did warn Cardi to have no contact with sisters Baddie Gi and Jade, the two bartenders who were involved in an altercation with her security at the strip club.

Cardi was charged in October with two misdemeanors for allegedly ordering an attack on the bartenders at Angels Strip Club in the New York City borough of Queens on August 29. Cardi apparently believed one of the women had slept with her husband, rapper Offset (she announced earlier this week that they have separated). The women were reportedly injured but declined medical treatment.

Cardi is scheduled to be back in court next month. As she made her way through the crowd to the courtroom, she reportedly asked, “Am I this famous?”

Variety spoke with Cardi’s attorney, Jeff Kern, after her no-show in court on Monday, and pointed out that today’s hearing was at the same time as the announcement of Grammy nominations. “Maybe we’ll announce them in open court,” he joked. “I’m gonna bring the judge in on that: ‘Judge, you have a very rare opportunity,’” he laughed.

Cardi is scheduled to appear at the New York station Z100’s Jingle Ball tonight, along with fellow Grammy nominees Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha and more.