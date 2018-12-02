Cardi B Brings Out Offset for Surprise Performance at KIIS FM Jingle Ball’s LA Stop

Cardi B strutted her stuff with a shimmy and a shake Friday night at the Forum, bringing the Los Angeles leg of the KIIS FM Jingle Ball tour presented by Capital One to a close.

Following a star-studded lineup that included Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Alessia Cara and Calvin Harris, Cardi B was larger than life as she twerked her way through her set, owning the stage like a queen.

Opening her set with “Drip” from her latest album “Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi was a vision in gold with sleek purple hair, shimmering in a gold fringed mini skirt and matching brassiere.

Bringing out her husband and fellow rapper Offset to spit a few verses, Cardi was all smiles. “Thank you husband,” she said. “He’s so fine. That’s my baby daddy y’all.”

Running through a slew of hit singles including, “Money,” “I Like It,” and “Finesse,” Cardi paused before launching into “Bodak Yellow” to tell the crowd, “Y’all gonna have to help me sing this song before I leave cause I’m tired!”

But Cardi’s set would not be complete without her famous catchphrases.

“Okurrrt?” she chirped, followed by the necessary “Eeeow!”

Continuing with the evening’s trend of shimmering power ensembles, Cabello performed her set in a hip hugging black sequined jumpsuit reminiscent of a tuxedo with a white collar and cuffs. Though she’s only 21, this was the former Fifth Harmony star’s sixth consecutive year playing the Jingle Ball.

“If you’ve heard my debut album, you know I’m a hopeless romantic,” Cabello told the crowd. “I love love. I love singing about love, I love writing about love,” she said before jumping on the keyboard to sing one of the night’s only slow songs with a performance of “Consequences.”

Twenty-three-year-old Lipa stormed the stage in a bright green dress cascading with sparkles, dancing to hits like “New Rules” and “One Kiss.”

In contrast to the evening’s outfit trend was 22-year-old Cara, who sported the oversized suit jacket, slacks, tie and untucked shirt she wears on the cover of her latest record, “The Pains of Growing,” which dropped earlier that same day. With a voice bigger than she is, the singer radiated confidence as she powered through hits like “Stay” and “Scars To Your Beautiful.”

Mendes, Harris and Bazzi also played sets, along with G-Eazy, who brought out friends Anthony Russo and Marc E. Bassy to perform a few songs with him, including Eazy and Bassy’s collaboration “Love Her Too.”

The last to perform before Cardi B, 20-year-old Khalid also brought a friend on stage — Normani, Cabello’s fellow Fifth Harmony member, performing their song “Love Lies.” Khalid also made an appearance during Mendes’ set, performing their song “Youth.”

Radio personality Ryan Seacrest made appearances throughout the evening, along with fellow on-air host JoJo Wright.

Sporting a Red Sox jersey and claiming to have lost a bet, Wright brought out Dodger’s third baseman Justin Turner, who gave him a Dodgers jersey to change into, sparking the crowd to chant “Go Dodgers Go!” despite their recent World Series loss.

Actress Hailee Steinfeld was also in attendance, promoting her upcoming film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”