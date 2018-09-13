Cardi B-Nicki Minaj Fight Was ‘Disheartening,’ Says ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Executive Producer

Friday night’s near-fight between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B during New York’s Fashion Week has spawned a variety of responses from many people. Asked about the incident, Mona Scott-Young, an executive producer of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop,” the show that began Cardi’s meteoric rise to fame, reacted with dismay.

Asked how such a scene might have played out if it had been proposed for the show, Scott told Variety, “I think when you look at the success that both Cardi and Nicki have achieved, they are what a lot of these artists [on the show] aspire to. When you get to that point, there’s a different kind of struggle that comes with having reached that level of success. And it’s … “ she paused, laughing, “What is the right word that is not gonna bite me in the ass here? — it’s disheartening that we can’t have all of these badass, super-dynamic females coexisting.”

As for whether the scene could have ended differently if it had been part of the show, she replied, “Well, they’d both have to be on our cast, and this would have been organic. If they had all of the history they said they have, and all of the feelings that led to that moment, then it might have played out differently. But then you hope also that having to come together and having to have discussions and communication, maybe that would have led to a different measure of understanding, and that moment could have been avoided. Who knows?”

Related Cardi B, Drake Lead American Music Awards 2018 Nominees Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Barbie Dreams’ Video, Starring Puppets of Lil Wayne, 6ix9ine

The two rappers nearly came to blows at the Harper’s Bazaar Icon bash in New York on Friday. In one of several videos posted to Twitter, Cardi B, wearing a red dress, can be seen lunging towards Minaj before throwing a shoe at the rapper as their security teams rush to break it up.

Sources confirm to Variety that it was, in fact, the two hip-hop artists involved in the melee, and that Cardi B’s bump on her forehead was the result of an elbow from one of Minaj’s security guards.

Minaj took to the airwaves on Monday afternoon to address her fight with Cardi B at a Fashion Week event in New York City on Friday. Speaking on Beats 1’s Queen Radio, which can be heard on Apple Music, Minaj said she found the incident “mortifying and humiliating” especially considering it took place in front of “upper echelon people who have their lives together.”