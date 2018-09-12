Cardi B, Drake Lead American Music Awards 2018 Nominees

Cardi B and Drake lead the 2018 nominees for the American Music Awards, which were announced today via a livestream on YouTube Music, which is the event’s sponsor.
The pair eight have eigh nods, while Ed Sheeran and Post Malone each earned six and Camila Cabello, in her first AMAs as a solo artist, followed with five.
Hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, the AMAs, billed as the “world’s largest fan-voted awards show,” will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 9 at 8:00pm ET on ABC.
The Artist of the Year nominees are Drake, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift.
The nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on Billboard.com, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of September 15, 2017 through August 9, 2018. The American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans.
Voting opened today in all categories except New Artist of the Year presented by Capital One Savor Card, Favorite Social Artist and Collaboration of the Year, which will all open on Monday, September 24.
For New Artist of the Year presented by Capital One Savor Card, Favorite Social Artist and Collaboration of the Year, fans can vote for each award 100 times per day, per voting platform in one or both of the ways below. Fans can vote for all other awards once per day, per voting platform.
- Via web at VoteAMAs.com
- Posting a tweet on Twitter that includes the nominee’s name or Twitter handle, the category name and #AMAs within the tweet
The “2018 American Music Awards” is produced by Dick Clark Productions. Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Tracee Ellis Ross are Executive Producers. Larry Klein is Producer.
The full list of nominees is below:
“2018 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS” NOMINEES
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE SAVOR CARD
Camila Cabello
Khalid
Dua Lipa
XXXTENTACION
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”
Bruno Mars & Cardi B “Finesse”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”
TOUR OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé & JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
U2
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”
Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Drake “God’s Plan”
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Drake
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Drake “Scorpion”
Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”
Taylor Swift “reputation”
FAVORITE SONG- POP/ROCK
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”
Drake “God’s Plan”
Ed Sheeran “Perfect”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LANCO
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Kane Brown “Kane Brown”
Luke Combs “This One’s For You”
Thomas Rhett “Life Changes”
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Kane Brown “Heaven”
Dan + Shay “Tequila”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”
FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Drake “Scorpion”
Lil Uzi Vert “Luv Is Rage 2”
Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys”
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
Drake “God’s Plan”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Ella Mai
Rihanna
SZA
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Khalid “American Teen”
SZA “CTRL”
XXXTENTACION “17”
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Khalid “Young Dumb & Broke”
Ella Mai “Boo’d Up”
Bruno Mars & Cardi B “Finesse”
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Portugal. The Man
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Shawn Mendes
P!NK
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Ozuna
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Zach Williams
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
The Chainsmokers
Marshmello
Zedd
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
“Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By”
“The Greatest Showman”
“The Fate of the Furious: The Album”