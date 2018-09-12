Cardi B, Drake Lead American Music Awards 2018 Nominees

Cardi B and Drake lead the 2018 nominees for the American Music Awards, which were announced today via a livestream on YouTube Music, which is the event’s sponsor.

The pair eight have eigh nods, while Ed Sheeran and Post Malone each earned six and Camila Cabello, in her first AMAs as a solo artist, followed with five.

Hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, the AMAs, billed as the “world’s largest fan-voted awards show,” will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 9 at 8:00pm ET on ABC.

The Artist of the Year nominees are Drake, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift.

The nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on Billboard.com, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of September 15, 2017 through August 9, 2018. The American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans.

Voting opened today in all categories except New Artist of the Year presented by Capital One Savor Card, Favorite Social Artist and Collaboration of the Year, which will all open on Monday, September 24.

For New Artist of the Year presented by Capital One Savor Card, Favorite Social Artist and Collaboration of the Year, fans can vote for each award 100 times per day, per voting platform in one or both of the ways below. Fans can vote for all other awards once per day, per voting platform.

Via web at VoteAMAs.com

Posting a tweet on Twitter that includes the nominee’s name or Twitter handle, the category name and #AMAs within the tweet

The “2018 American Music Awards” is produced by Dick Clark Productions. Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Tracee Ellis Ross are Executive Producers. Larry Klein is Producer.

The full list of nominees is below:

“2018 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS” NOMINEES

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE SAVOR CARD

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Dua Lipa

XXXTENTACION

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

Bruno Mars & Cardi B “Finesse”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey “The Middle”

TOUR OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

U2

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”

Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

Drake “God’s Plan”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Drake

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Drake “Scorpion”

Ed Sheeran “÷ (Divide)”

Taylor Swift “reputation”

FAVORITE SONG- POP/ROCK

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug “Havana”

Drake “God’s Plan”

Ed Sheeran “Perfect”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LANCO

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Kane Brown “Kane Brown”

Luke Combs “This One’s For You”

Thomas Rhett “Life Changes”

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Kane Brown “Heaven”

Dan + Shay “Tequila”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line “Meant To Be”

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake “Scorpion”

Lil Uzi Vert “Luv Is Rage 2”

Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys”

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”

Drake “God’s Plan”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage “Rockstar”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Ella Mai

Rihanna

SZA

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Khalid “American Teen”

SZA “CTRL”

XXXTENTACION “17”

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Khalid “Young Dumb & Broke”

Ella Mai “Boo’d Up”

Bruno Mars & Cardi B “Finesse”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Portugal. The Man

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Shawn Mendes

P!NK

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

Zach Williams

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

The Chainsmokers

Marshmello

Zedd

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

“Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By”

“The Greatest Showman”

“The Fate of the Furious: The Album”