James Corden Teaches Cardi B How to Drive on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Even though she’s more than proven her bona fides as a rapper, with Cardi B, it’s never just about the music. And her comedic chops are on full display in the latest episode of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” on his “Late Late Show.”

In fact, she basically steals the show from Corden as they tear through several songs from her Grammy-nominated “Invasion of Privacy” album: “Bodak Yellow,” “Money,” “Drip,” and “Bartier Cardi.”

Unlike the Foo Fighters, Cardi is clearly enjoying the experience as she yells at passers-by. “Tell your mommy to buy my single!” she calls out to a kid. “Stay in school or you won’t be getting no Christmas gifts!” she shouts to a bunch of school kids.

She then lists the top-shelf cars she’s bought since her rise to fame, noting that she doesn’t know how to drive. That leads Corden to pull over and give her a driving lesson (note to Cardi’s business manager: don’t let her take her cars out for a spin anytime soon).

The spot finishes at — where else? — a senior citizens’ home in Culver City, where she performs “I Like It” at a dance class. One elderly man asks if she’s seeking a “significant other” — and Cardi, never one to miss a topical punchline, says, “Sure,” perhaps referencing her very public estrangement from her husband, Offset.

