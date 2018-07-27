Cardi B Pulls Out of Bruno Mars Arena Tour

The rapper's "Finesse" partner promises to play "Bodak Yellow" in her honor "every night."

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cardi B
CREDIT: Jora Frantzis/Atlantic Records

Cardi B has pulled out of an upcoming tour with Bruno Mars, writing on Instagram that she’s made the decision to take additional time to recover “mentally and physically” from giving birth. Cardi B and husband Offset of the rap trio Migos recently had a daughter, Kulture, whose birth was announced on July 11.

“I underestimated this whole mommy thing,” wrote the hit rapper, whose “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin recently topped the Billboard Hot 100. “I hope you guys understand .This have been such a hard decision. I want to thank @brunomars for understanding.”

Mars in return also sent a message via social media, writing, “Most important thing is you and your family’s health. You are absolutely doing the right thing. … We love you Cardi and will play Bodak Yellow every night in your honor.”

The trek was due to kick off on Sept. 7 at Denver, Colorado’s Pepsi Center and hit arenas across North America. It’s unclear as of yet who might replace Cardi in the opening slot.

@iamcardib 🙌

A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Music

  • Cardi B

    Cardi B Pulls Out of Bruno Mars Arena Tour

    Cardi B has pulled out of an upcoming tour with Bruno Mars, writing on Instagram that she’s made the decision to take additional time to recover “mentally and physically” from giving birth. Cardi B and husband Offset of the rap trio Migos recently had a daughter, Kulture, whose birth was announced on July 11. “I […]

  • Florence and the Machine

    Florence + the Machine, Arctic Monkeys, Lily Allen Top 2018 Mercury Prize Shortlist

    Cardi B has pulled out of an upcoming tour with Bruno Mars, writing on Instagram that she’s made the decision to take additional time to recover “mentally and physically” from giving birth. Cardi B and husband Offset of the rap trio Migos recently had a daughter, Kulture, whose birth was announced on July 11. “I […]

  • Hand in the air from music

    Live Nation Q2: Sponsorship and Advertising, Ticketing See Double-Digit Gains

    Cardi B has pulled out of an upcoming tour with Bruno Mars, writing on Instagram that she’s made the decision to take additional time to recover “mentally and physically” from giving birth. Cardi B and husband Offset of the rap trio Migos recently had a daughter, Kulture, whose birth was announced on July 11. “I […]

  • BuzzAngle Music

    Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in BuzzAngle Music

    Cardi B has pulled out of an upcoming tour with Bruno Mars, writing on Instagram that she’s made the decision to take additional time to recover “mentally and physically” from giving birth. Cardi B and husband Offset of the rap trio Migos recently had a daughter, Kulture, whose birth was announced on July 11. “I […]

  • David Kokakis UMPG

    Universal Music Publishing Group Ups David Kokakis to Chief Counsel

    Cardi B has pulled out of an upcoming tour with Bruno Mars, writing on Instagram that she’s made the decision to take additional time to recover “mentally and physically” from giving birth. Cardi B and husband Offset of the rap trio Migos recently had a daughter, Kulture, whose birth was announced on July 11. “I […]

  • Moby Flips Mid-Century Modern in Pound

    Moby Flips New York State Mid-Century Modern for Progressive Causes

    Cardi B has pulled out of an upcoming tour with Bruno Mars, writing on Instagram that she’s made the decision to take additional time to recover “mentally and physically” from giving birth. Cardi B and husband Offset of the rap trio Migos recently had a daughter, Kulture, whose birth was announced on July 11. “I […]

  • Mission Impossible 2

    Mission Improbable: The Impossible Task of Rebooting an Iconic Movie Theme

    Cardi B has pulled out of an upcoming tour with Bruno Mars, writing on Instagram that she’s made the decision to take additional time to recover “mentally and physically” from giving birth. Cardi B and husband Offset of the rap trio Migos recently had a daughter, Kulture, whose birth was announced on July 11. “I […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad