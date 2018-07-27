Cardi B Pulls Out of Bruno Mars Arena Tour

Cardi B has pulled out of an upcoming tour with Bruno Mars, writing on Instagram that she’s made the decision to take additional time to recover “mentally and physically” from giving birth. Cardi B and husband Offset of the rap trio Migos recently had a daughter, Kulture, whose birth was announced on July 11.

“I underestimated this whole mommy thing,” wrote the hit rapper, whose “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin recently topped the Billboard Hot 100. “I hope you guys understand .This have been such a hard decision. I want to thank @brunomars for understanding.”

Mars in return also sent a message via social media, writing, “Most important thing is you and your family’s health. You are absolutely doing the right thing. … We love you Cardi and will play Bodak Yellow every night in your honor.”

The trek was due to kick off on Sept. 7 at Denver, Colorado’s Pepsi Center and hit arenas across North America. It’s unclear as of yet who might replace Cardi in the opening slot.