Cardi B Asks Fans to Stop ‘Bashing’ Offset After Failed Public Apology (Watch)

The Internet thundered to Cardi B’s defense in the wake of her estranged husband Offset’s ill-advised, public act of contrition, when he crashed her Saturday night performance at the Rolling Loud festival with flowers and a cake that spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi” — and failed to impress her.

Social media lit up with criticism toward the Migos rapper (one of the more circumspect examples is below), but Cardi posted on Sunday that she appreciates the support but to please back off her baby’s dad.

“I wanna say, thank you very much to you guys that been supporting me and loving me, that feel like they need to defend me,” she said. “Right, wrong or indifferent. I don’t want people to keep doing f— sh–, saying f— sh–. Violating my baby father is not going to make me feel any better ’cause at the end of the day, that’s still family.”

In a second post, she brought up troubled “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, and continued, “I see a lot of people bashing me because they say I’m defending my baby father,” she added. “They thinking that I’m getting back together with him. I’m not saying I’m getting back together with him. I just don’t like that bashing online thing.”

“I wouldn’t want my baby father to have that feeling because millions of people bashing him every day,” Cardi said. “That’s a nasty feeling.”

Imagine: ex-wife interrupts set of her hugely popular husband to beg him to come back. We'd call her crazy. But if a man does it it's romantic and we cheer along. Offset Crashes Cardi B's Set to Beg for Her Back — and She Kicks Him Off the Stage https://t.co/so3dI76FJC — jessica powell (@themoko) December 16, 2018

Cardi B announced on Dec. 2 that she and husband Offset — with whom she has a child, Kulture — had separated. A day before at the Variety Hitmakers brunch in which Migos was awarded Group of the Year, Offset thanked Cardi, noting, “She always supported me from day one and kept me going when I was thinking things were slowing down.”