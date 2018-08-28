Cardi B Apologizes to Martin Luther King Jr.’s Daughter Over ‘Housewives’ Skit

Cardi B
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Cardi B has apologized to Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter Dr. Bernice King following backlash surrounding her portrayal of Coretta Scott King in a skit titled “Real Housewives of the Civil Rights Movement.”

The skit, from “Wild ’n Out” comedian Rip Michaels’ new show, “Off the Rip,” was released Tuesday on TMZ. Meant to spoof Bravo’s ever-expanding “Housewives” reality franchise, the video features portrayals of Malcolm X’s former wife Betty Shabazz, Jesse Jackson’s wife Jacqueline Brown, and Rosa Parks. There is also a fictional character named “Secret KKK Spy” as well as a spoof of Iggy Azalea.

In a since-deleted tweet, King called the skit offensive and poorly timed. “On the 55th anniversary of #IHaveADream, a clip on @TMZ depicts my parents (Cardi B playing my mom) & great women of the CRM in a repulsive, false light. They paid an extraordinary price so people of color can have a platform & this is how you use it. @iamcardib: Let’s talk,” she wrote.

In the skit, characters make references to Martin Luther King Jr.’s alleged extra-marital affairs.

According to TMZ, Cardi B responded quickly to the request, which King followed up with a second tweet.

“Thank you, @iamcardib, for reaching out to me and apologizing for the skit that aired on @TMZ. I look forward to talking with you soon,” King tweeted on Tuesday morning.

