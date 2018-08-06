Cardi B Announces First Concert After Pulling Out of Bruno Mars Tour

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cardi B Grammys
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Just two weeks after Cardi B pulled out of her long-scheduled tour with Bruno Mars, the rapper, who gave birth to a daughter in July, has announced her first post-partum concert, at the Mala Luna Festival in San Antonio on Oct. 27-28. Nicky Jam and Tyler, the Creator are co-headliners of the festival, which also features Lil Pump, Becky G and Rich the Kid.

Cardi pulled out of the Mars tour on July 26, writing on Instagram that she needed more time to recover “mentally and physically” from giving birth. The first date of that tour was less than two months after Cardi B and husband Offset of Migos welcomed their daughter, Kulture, whose birth was announced on July 11.

“I underestimated this whole mommy thing,” wrote the hit rapper, whose “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin recently topped the Billboard Hot 100. “I hope you guys understand. This have been such a hard decision. I want to thank @brunomars for understanding.”

Mars in return also sent a message via social media, writing, “Most important thing is you and your family’s health. You are absolutely doing the right thing. … We love you Cardi and will play Bodak Yellow every night in your honor.”

By the time of the Mala Luna Festival, Kulture will be three-and-a-half months old.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

More Music

  • Cardi B Grammys

    Cardi B Announces First Concert After Pulling Out of Bruno Mars Tour

    Just two weeks after Cardi B pulled out of her long-scheduled tour with Bruno Mars, the rapper, who gave birth to a daughter in July, has announced her first post-partum concert, at the Mala Luna Festival in San Antonio on Oct. 27-28. Nicky Jam and Tyler, the Creator are co-headliners of the festival, which also features […]

  • Netflix 'The After Party' Trailer With

    Rapper Kyle Vies for Stardom in Netflix's 'The After Party' Trailer

    Just two weeks after Cardi B pulled out of her long-scheduled tour with Bruno Mars, the rapper, who gave birth to a daughter in July, has announced her first post-partum concert, at the Mala Luna Festival in San Antonio on Oct. 27-28. Nicky Jam and Tyler, the Creator are co-headliners of the festival, which also features […]

  • Jeff Lynne's ELO

    Concert Review: Jeff Lynne's ELO Revives '70s Symph-Pop Greatness at the Forum

    Just two weeks after Cardi B pulled out of her long-scheduled tour with Bruno Mars, the rapper, who gave birth to a daughter in July, has announced her first post-partum concert, at the Mala Luna Festival in San Antonio on Oct. 27-28. Nicky Jam and Tyler, the Creator are co-headliners of the festival, which also features […]

  • A2IM

    A2IM Announces New Executive Committee, Promotions

    Just two weeks after Cardi B pulled out of her long-scheduled tour with Bruno Mars, the rapper, who gave birth to a daughter in July, has announced her first post-partum concert, at the Mala Luna Festival in San Antonio on Oct. 27-28. Nicky Jam and Tyler, the Creator are co-headliners of the festival, which also features […]

  • Moulin Rouge review

    Pre-Broadway Review: 'Moulin Rouge!'

    Just two weeks after Cardi B pulled out of her long-scheduled tour with Bruno Mars, the rapper, who gave birth to a daughter in July, has announced her first post-partum concert, at the Mala Luna Festival in San Antonio on Oct. 27-28. Nicky Jam and Tyler, the Creator are co-headliners of the festival, which also features […]

  • IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT -

    Beyonce Talks Pregnancy, Marriage, 'Betrayals and Heartbreaks' in New Interview

    Just two weeks after Cardi B pulled out of her long-scheduled tour with Bruno Mars, the rapper, who gave birth to a daughter in July, has announced her first post-partum concert, at the Mala Luna Festival in San Antonio on Oct. 27-28. Nicky Jam and Tyler, the Creator are co-headliners of the festival, which also features […]

  • Spike Lee on How He Acquired

    Spike Lee Explains How He Acquired a Rare Prince Song for ‘BlacKkKlansman’

    Just two weeks after Cardi B pulled out of her long-scheduled tour with Bruno Mars, the rapper, who gave birth to a daughter in July, has announced her first post-partum concert, at the Mala Luna Festival in San Antonio on Oct. 27-28. Nicky Jam and Tyler, the Creator are co-headliners of the festival, which also features […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad