Cardi B Announces First Concert After Pulling Out of Bruno Mars Tour

Just two weeks after Cardi B pulled out of her long-scheduled tour with Bruno Mars, the rapper, who gave birth to a daughter in July, has announced her first post-partum concert, at the Mala Luna Festival in San Antonio on Oct. 27-28. Nicky Jam and Tyler, the Creator are co-headliners of the festival, which also features Lil Pump, Becky G and Rich the Kid.

Cardi pulled out of the Mars tour on July 26, writing on Instagram that she needed more time to recover “mentally and physically” from giving birth. The first date of that tour was less than two months after Cardi B and husband Offset of Migos welcomed their daughter, Kulture, whose birth was announced on July 11.

“I underestimated this whole mommy thing,” wrote the hit rapper, whose “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin recently topped the Billboard Hot 100. “I hope you guys understand. This have been such a hard decision. I want to thank @brunomars for understanding.”

Mars in return also sent a message via social media, writing, “Most important thing is you and your family’s health. You are absolutely doing the right thing. … We love you Cardi and will play Bodak Yellow every night in your honor.”

By the time of the Mala Luna Festival, Kulture will be three-and-a-half months old.