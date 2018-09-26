You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cardi B to Perform at American Music Awards

Cardi BHarper's Bazaar ICONS party, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Sep 2018WEARING DOLCE & GABBANA SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *9439433en
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Cardi B will make her first televised awards show performance since the birth of her child when she takes the stage at the 2018 American Music Awards. She will be joined by Latin artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin to sing her latest hit, “I Like It.”

As previously announced, Benny Blanco, Halsey, Khalid, Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood, and Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla Sign will also perform at the American Music Awards. Tracee Ellis Ross is hosting the fan-voted awards show, which will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Cardi B tied Drake for the most AMA nominations this year, with each scoring eight nods. “I Like It” is Cardi B’s second No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and the first for Bad Bunny and J Balvin. Cardi B released her debut album, “Invasion of Privacy” in 2018, which includes her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow.” Bad Bunny, hailing from Puerto Rico, has been nominated for the Latin AMAs and the Latin Grammys. Colombian artist J Balvin, known for his song “Mi Gente,” received an AMA nomination for best Latin artist.

Other top nominated artists are Ed Sheeran and Post Malone with six noms each, followed by Camila Cabello with five nods.

