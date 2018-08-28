Capitol Music Group, Havas Link to Form Annex Tower Creative

The partnership is the latest example of record labels providing more ad agency-like services for their artists and brand partners.

By
Variety Staff

The Capitol Records Building pictured during US radio personality Elvis Duran's star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, USA 02 March 2017. Duran received the 2,603rd star on the Walk of Fame in the category of Radio.Elvis Duran receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, USA - 02 Mar 2017
CREDIT: PAUL BUCK/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

In a landmark move for record labels in providing more ad agency-like services for their artists and brand partners, Capitol Music Group has announced a new business unit, Annex Tower Creative, in partnership with global advertising firm Havas Worldwide. Both companies are sister subsidiaries under the Vivendi umbrella, and marks a first-of-its-kind alliance between a U.S. creative agency and American record label.

Earlier this month, Annex Tower Creative debuted its first collaboration between Havas and CMG – an original song and music video for Chef Boyardee performed by Capitol/Quality Control signee Lil Yachty featuring Donny Osmond. A tweet from Lil Yachty announcing the project has received nearly half a million video views since being posted on August 20. Variety wrote about the campaign in a recent edition of its “Songs for Screens” column.

Based in the Capitol Records Tower in Hollywood, Annex Tower Creative is the first Los Angeles expansion of Annex, Havas’ global culture and entertainment network. Annex was founded in Chicago and employs a staff of over 200 in offices across New York, Chicago and Singapore.  The new venture will pave the way for unique partnerships, content and cultural experiences for Havas brand clients and CMG artists, which include Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, Migos, Halsey, Sam Smith, Niall Horan and many more.

  • The Capitol Records Building pictured during

    Capitol Music Group, Havas Link to Form Annex Tower Creative

  • David ByrneDavid Byrne performs at Cascais,

    Concert Review: David Byrne Melds Sound, Vision and Movement at Los Angeles Stop

  • Weird Al YankovicWeird Al Yankovic honored

    Weird Al Yankovic Has a Request for His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

  • Kesha, Dr. Luke, Katy Perry

    Katy Perry Denies Dr. Luke Raped Her in Unsealed Deposition

  • Taylor Swift Stands to Make Music

    Taylor Swift Stands to Make Music Business History as a Free Agent

  • Veteran Publicist Brian Bumbery Heads to

    Brian Bumbery, Publicist for Metallica, Madonna and Green Day, Joins Apple Music (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Shawn Mendes Tops Drake at iHeartRadio

    Shawn Mendes Tops Drake at iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards

