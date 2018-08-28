Capitol Music Group, Havas Link to Form Annex Tower Creative

In a landmark move for record labels in providing more ad agency-like services for their artists and brand partners, Capitol Music Group has announced a new business unit, Annex Tower Creative, in partnership with global advertising firm Havas Worldwide. Both companies are sister subsidiaries under the Vivendi umbrella, and marks a first-of-its-kind alliance between a U.S. creative agency and American record label.

Earlier this month, Annex Tower Creative debuted its first collaboration between Havas and CMG – an original song and music video for Chef Boyardee performed by Capitol/Quality Control signee Lil Yachty featuring Donny Osmond. A tweet from Lil Yachty announcing the project has received nearly half a million video views since being posted on August 20. Variety wrote about the campaign in a recent edition of its “Songs for Screens” column.

I did the theme song for chef boy ardee… whaaaaaaaat I’m so cool .. anything is possible pic.twitter.com/89gaHMYWyT — Underdog (@lilyachty) August 21, 2018

Based in the Capitol Records Tower in Hollywood, Annex Tower Creative is the first Los Angeles expansion of Annex, Havas’ global culture and entertainment network. Annex was founded in Chicago and employs a staff of over 200 in offices across New York, Chicago and Singapore. The new venture will pave the way for unique partnerships, content and cultural experiences for Havas brand clients and CMG artists, which include Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, Migos, Halsey, Sam Smith, Niall Horan and many more.