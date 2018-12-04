×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Camila Cabello’s ‘Havana’ and ‘Never Be the Same’ Reach Multi-Platinum Milestone

By

James's Most Recent Stories

View All
Camilla Cabello
CREDIT: Epic Records

It wasn’t all about the PDA between Cardi B. and Offset at the Los Angeles leg of the KIIS-FM Jingle Ball tour on Friday. Love was also in the air for Camila Cabello, who was gifted with a platinum plaque backstage to celebrate the platinum certification for her eponymous debut album featuring the hit singles “Havana” (seven-times platinum and no. 9 on the top 30 songs of 2018, per BuzzAngle Music) and “Never Be the Same” (two-times platinum and the 22nd most popular song of the year).

Among the presenters were Epic Records EVP of A&R, Joey Arbagey, and Cabello’s manager, Roger Gold. Speaking to Variety for its annual Hitmakers list, Arbagey humbly deflected credit on Gold and co-presenter Sylvia Rhone, President of Epic: “Roger always has his finger on the pulse of everything, making sure it’s is the absolute best it can be, and he was involved every step of the way” said Arbagey. “Sylvia leading commerce, promotion, marketing and publicity did an exceptional job — her role overseeing the entire Epic rollout and staying in synch with all going on was key. Everyone on team Camila was inspired to go the extra mile to give this record unique and special attention, which it so deserved.”

Gold, meanwhile, returned the compliment: “Joey supported me strongly and was a key partner in ensuring the record got the opportunity it deserved,” he told Variety. “I’m just so proud of every aspect of this project!” added Arbagey.

Picture above from left: Epic Records’ SVP Promotion, Sandra Afloarei, Epic President Sylvia Rhone, Epic EVP of A&R Joey Arbagey, Cabello, Epic EVP of A&R Ezekiel Lewis, Epic EVP Rick Sackheim, Cabello’s manager, Roger Gold, and Epic VP of Digital Marketing, Lisa Kasha.

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

More Music

  • Camilla Cabello

    Camila Cabello's 'Havana' and 'Never Be the Same' Reach Multi-Platinum Milestone

    It wasn’t all about the PDA between Cardi B. and Offset at the Los Angeles leg of the KIIS-FM Jingle Ball tour on Friday. Love was also in the air for Camila Cabello, who was gifted with a platinum plaque backstage to celebrate the platinum certification for her eponymous debut album featuring the hit singles […]

  • Drake Ariana Grande

    Drake, Ariana Grande Top Spotify’s Year-End ‘Wrapped’ Charts

    It wasn’t all about the PDA between Cardi B. and Offset at the Los Angeles leg of the KIIS-FM Jingle Ball tour on Friday. Love was also in the air for Camila Cabello, who was gifted with a platinum plaque backstage to celebrate the platinum certification for her eponymous debut album featuring the hit singles […]

  • Apple Music Unveils Its Top 100

    Apple Music Unveils Its Top 100 Songs and Albums for 2018

    It wasn’t all about the PDA between Cardi B. and Offset at the Los Angeles leg of the KIIS-FM Jingle Ball tour on Friday. Love was also in the air for Camila Cabello, who was gifted with a platinum plaque backstage to celebrate the platinum certification for her eponymous debut album featuring the hit singles […]

  • Kanye West Called Out for Not

    Kanye West Called Out by 'Cher' Actor for Using Phone During Show

    It wasn’t all about the PDA between Cardi B. and Offset at the Los Angeles leg of the KIIS-FM Jingle Ball tour on Friday. Love was also in the air for Camila Cabello, who was gifted with a platinum plaque backstage to celebrate the platinum certification for her eponymous debut album featuring the hit singles […]

  • A Star Is Born

    Film News Roundup: 'A Star Is Born' Slated for One-Week Imax Release

    It wasn’t all about the PDA between Cardi B. and Offset at the Los Angeles leg of the KIIS-FM Jingle Ball tour on Friday. Love was also in the air for Camila Cabello, who was gifted with a platinum plaque backstage to celebrate the platinum certification for her eponymous debut album featuring the hit singles […]

  • The Cher Show review Broadway

    Broadway Review: 'The Cher Show'

    It wasn’t all about the PDA between Cardi B. and Offset at the Los Angeles leg of the KIIS-FM Jingle Ball tour on Friday. Love was also in the air for Camila Cabello, who was gifted with a platinum plaque backstage to celebrate the platinum certification for her eponymous debut album featuring the hit singles […]

  • Taylor Hawkins Dave Grohl Sammy Hagar

    How AXS TV Is Making Music Television for the 'Salt And Pepper Demo'

    It wasn’t all about the PDA between Cardi B. and Offset at the Los Angeles leg of the KIIS-FM Jingle Ball tour on Friday. Love was also in the air for Camila Cabello, who was gifted with a platinum plaque backstage to celebrate the platinum certification for her eponymous debut album featuring the hit singles […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad