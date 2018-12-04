Camila Cabello’s ‘Havana’ and ‘Never Be the Same’ Reach Multi-Platinum Milestone

It wasn’t all about the PDA between Cardi B. and Offset at the Los Angeles leg of the KIIS-FM Jingle Ball tour on Friday. Love was also in the air for Camila Cabello, who was gifted with a platinum plaque backstage to celebrate the platinum certification for her eponymous debut album featuring the hit singles “Havana” (seven-times platinum and no. 9 on the top 30 songs of 2018, per BuzzAngle Music) and “Never Be the Same” (two-times platinum and the 22nd most popular song of the year).

Among the presenters were Epic Records EVP of A&R, Joey Arbagey, and Cabello’s manager, Roger Gold. Speaking to Variety for its annual Hitmakers list, Arbagey humbly deflected credit on Gold and co-presenter Sylvia Rhone, President of Epic: “Roger always has his finger on the pulse of everything, making sure it’s is the absolute best it can be, and he was involved every step of the way” said Arbagey. “Sylvia leading commerce, promotion, marketing and publicity did an exceptional job — her role overseeing the entire Epic rollout and staying in synch with all going on was key. Everyone on team Camila was inspired to go the extra mile to give this record unique and special attention, which it so deserved.”

Gold, meanwhile, returned the compliment: “Joey supported me strongly and was a key partner in ensuring the record got the opportunity it deserved,” he told Variety. “I’m just so proud of every aspect of this project!” added Arbagey.

Picture above from left: Epic Records’ SVP Promotion, Sandra Afloarei, Epic President Sylvia Rhone, Epic EVP of A&R Joey Arbagey, Cabello, Epic EVP of A&R Ezekiel Lewis, Epic EVP Rick Sackheim, Cabello’s manager, Roger Gold, and Epic VP of Digital Marketing, Lisa Kasha.