Camila Cabello Wins Big at MTV EMAs

Camila Cabello was the big winner Sunday at the MTV EMAs in Bilbao, Spain, scooping a quartet of awards, including Best Artist. Nicki Minaj also had a good night, winning a brace of awards, as she, Muse and Janet Jackson were among the stars performing at the show.

Cabello won the Best Song and Best Video accolades for “Havana” and best U.S./Worldwide act. Minaj landed two awards: Best Hip Hop and Best Look.

In a night that put female artists front and center, Minaj and Best U.K. and Ireland Act winners Little Mix sang “Women Like Me.” Global Icon Award winner Janet Jackson and host Hailee Steinfeld, also performed. In a nod to her upcoming film, “Bumblebee,” the latter performed soundtrack number “Back to Life” from inside a yellow “car” composed of more than 20 people bending and twisting their bodies into the form of a vehicle.

Lending proceedings some local flavor, modern Flamenco-inspired Spanish artist Rosalía came on stage in a gigantic truck and sang “Malamente.”

Shawn Mendes, a double award-winner last year, landed the Best Live award. Dua Lipa won Best Pop. Panic! At the Disco won Best Alternative, and performed “High Hopes.” Best Electronic winners Marshmello closed the show amid giant inflatable Marshmello heads.

THE WINNERS

BEST ARTIST

Camila Cabello

BEST VIDEO

Camila Cabello – “Havana” ft. Young Thug

BEST SONG

Camila Cabello – “Havana” ft. Young Thug

BEST POP

Dua Lipa

BEST NEW

Cardi B

BEST LOOK

Nicki Minaj

BEST HIP HOP

Nicki Minaj

BEST LIVE

Shawn Mendes

BEST ROCK

5 Seconds of Summer

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Panic! At the Disco

BEST ELECTRONIC

Marshmello

BIGGEST FANS

BTS

BEST WORLD STAGE

Alessia Cara, MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018

BEST PUSH

Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)

BEST U.S./WORLDWIDE ACT

Camila Cabello