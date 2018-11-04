You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Camila Cabello Wins Big at MTV EMAs

Camila Cabello
CREDIT: Richard Isaac/REX/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello was the big winner Sunday at the MTV EMAs in Bilbao, Spain, scooping a quartet of awards, including Best Artist. Nicki Minaj also had a good night, winning a brace of awards, as she, Muse and Janet Jackson were among the stars performing at the show.

Cabello won the Best Song and Best Video accolades for “Havana” and best U.S./Worldwide act. Minaj landed two awards: Best Hip Hop and Best Look.

In a night that put female artists front and center, Minaj and Best U.K. and Ireland Act winners Little Mix sang “Women Like Me.” Global Icon Award winner Janet Jackson and host Hailee Steinfeld, also performed. In a nod to her upcoming film, “Bumblebee,” the latter performed soundtrack number “Back to Life” from inside a yellow “car” composed of more than 20 people bending and twisting their bodies into the form of a vehicle.

Lending proceedings some local flavor, modern Flamenco-inspired Spanish artist Rosalía came on stage in a gigantic truck and sang “Malamente.”

Shawn Mendes, a double award-winner last year, landed the Best Live award. Dua Lipa won Best Pop. Panic! At the Disco won Best Alternative, and performed “High Hopes.” Best Electronic winners Marshmello closed the show amid giant inflatable Marshmello heads.

THE WINNERS

BEST ARTIST
Camila Cabello

BEST VIDEO
Camila Cabello – “Havana” ft. Young Thug

BEST SONG
Camila Cabello – “Havana” ft. Young Thug

BEST POP
Dua Lipa

BEST NEW
Cardi B

BEST LOOK
Nicki Minaj

BEST HIP HOP
Nicki Minaj

BEST LIVE
Shawn Mendes

BEST ROCK
5 Seconds of Summer

BEST ALTERNATIVE
Panic! At the Disco

BEST ELECTRONIC
Marshmello

BIGGEST FANS
BTS

BEST WORLD STAGE
Alessia Cara, MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018

BEST PUSH
Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)

BEST U.S./WORLDWIDE ACT
Camila Cabello

