Camila Cabello Wins Big at MTV EMAs

Camila Cabello was the big winner Sunday at the MTV EMAs in Bilbao, Spain, scooping a quartet of awards, including Best Artist. Nicki Minaj also had a good night, winning a brace of awards, as she, Muse and Janet Jackson were among the stars performing at the show.
Cabello won the Best Song and Best Video accolades for “Havana” and best U.S./Worldwide act. Minaj landed two awards: Best Hip Hop and Best Look.
In a night that put female artists front and center, Minaj and Best U.K. and Ireland Act winners Little Mix sang “Women Like Me.” Global Icon Award winner Janet Jackson and host Hailee Steinfeld, also performed. In a nod to her upcoming film, “Bumblebee,” the latter performed soundtrack number “Back to Life” from inside a yellow “car” composed of more than 20 people bending and twisting their bodies into the form of a vehicle.
Lending proceedings some local flavor, modern Flamenco-inspired Spanish artist Rosalía came on stage in a gigantic truck and sang “Malamente.”
Shawn Mendes, a double award-winner last year, landed the Best Live award. Dua Lipa won Best Pop. Panic! At the Disco won Best Alternative, and performed “High Hopes.” Best Electronic winners Marshmello closed the show amid giant inflatable Marshmello heads.
THE WINNERS
BEST ARTIST
Camila Cabello
BEST VIDEO
Camila Cabello – “Havana” ft. Young Thug
BEST SONG
Camila Cabello – “Havana” ft. Young Thug
BEST POP
Dua Lipa
BEST NEW
Cardi B
BEST LOOK
Nicki Minaj
BEST HIP HOP
Nicki Minaj
BEST LIVE
Shawn Mendes
BEST ROCK
5 Seconds of Summer
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Panic! At the Disco
BEST ELECTRONIC
Marshmello
BIGGEST FANS
BTS
BEST WORLD STAGE
Alessia Cara, MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
BEST PUSH
Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)
BEST U.S./WORLDWIDE ACT
Camila Cabello