Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande Lead MTV’s 2018 EMA Nominations

Camila Cabello is leading the pack of this year’s MTV European Music Awards nominations, it was announced Thursday.

The singer-songwriter snagged six nominations including best song and best video for her chart-topping hit “Havana” featuring Young Thug, as well as best artist alongside Ariana Grande, Drake, Dua Lipa, and Post Malone.

Grande also did well, garnering five nominations including best song and best video for “no tears left to cry” alongside best pop and best local act. Other nominations include Hayley Kiyoko for best new, Shawn Mendes for best pop, and Cardi B for best look, where she will be going up against rap rival Nicki Minaj. Cardi B was notably not nominated for best hip hop, where Minaj is also nominated alongside Drake, Eminem, Migos, and Travis Scott.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best Artist

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Drake

Dua Lipa

Post Malone

Best Video

Ariana Grande (“no tears left to cry”)

Camila Cabello (“Havana” ft. Young Thug)

Childish Gambino (“This Is America”)

Lil Dicky (“Freaky Friday”) ft. Chris Brown

The Carters (“APES**T”)

Best Song

Ariana Grande (“no tears left to cry”)

Bebe Rexha (“Meant To Be” ft. Florida Georgia Line)

Camila Cabello (“Havana” ft. Young Thug)

Drake (“God’s Plan”)

Post Malone (“rockstar” ft. 21 Savage)

Best Pop

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Hailee Steinfeld

Shawn Mendes

Best New

Anne-Marie

Bazzi

Cardi B

Hayley Kiyoko

Jessie Reyez

Best Look

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Best Hip Hop

Drake

Eminem

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Best Live

Ed Sheeran

Muse

P!nk

Shawn Mendes

The Carters

Best Rock

5 Seconds Of Summer

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Muse

U2

Best Alternative

Fall Out Boy

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

Thirty Seconds To Mars

twenty one pilots

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Biggest Fans

BTS

Camila Cabello

Selena Gomez

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

Best World Stage

Clean Bandit (MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017)

Charli XCX (MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017)

David Guetta (Trafalgar Square, UK 2017)

Jason Derulo (Isle of MTV Malta 2018)

Post Malone (Wireless Festival, UK 2018)

Migos (Wireless Festival, UK 2018)

J Cole (Wireless Festival, UK 2018)

Nick Jonas (MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018)

Alessia Cara (MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018)

Best Push

PRETTYMUCH (October 2017)

Why Don’t We (November 2017 )

Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)

Bishop Briggs (January 2018)

Superorganism (February 2018)

Jessie Reyez (March 2018)

Hayley Kiyoko (April 2018)

Lil Xan (May 2018)

Sigrid (June 2018)

Chloe x Halle (July 2018)

Bazzi (August 2018)

Jorja Smith (September 2018)

Best US Act (Best Local Act)

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone