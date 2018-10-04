Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande Lead MTV’s 2018 EMA Nominations

Camila Cabello is leading the pack of this year’s MTV European Music Awards nominations, it was announced Thursday.
The singer-songwriter snagged six nominations including best song and best video for her chart-topping hit “Havana” featuring Young Thug, as well as best artist alongside Ariana Grande, Drake, Dua Lipa, and Post Malone.
Grande also did well, garnering five nominations including best song and best video for “no tears left to cry” alongside best pop and best local act. Other nominations include Hayley Kiyoko for best new, Shawn Mendes for best pop, and Cardi B for best look, where she will be going up against rap rival Nicki Minaj. Cardi B was notably not nominated for best hip hop, where Minaj is also nominated alongside Drake, Eminem, Migos, and Travis Scott.
See the full list of nominees below:
Best Artist
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Drake
Dua Lipa
Post Malone
Best Video
Ariana Grande (“no tears left to cry”)
Camila Cabello (“Havana” ft. Young Thug)
Childish Gambino (“This Is America”)
Lil Dicky (“Freaky Friday”) ft. Chris Brown
The Carters (“APES**T”)
Best Song
Ariana Grande (“no tears left to cry”)
Bebe Rexha (“Meant To Be” ft. Florida Georgia Line)
Camila Cabello (“Havana” ft. Young Thug)
Drake (“God’s Plan”)
Post Malone (“rockstar” ft. 21 Savage)
Best Pop
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Hailee Steinfeld
Shawn Mendes
Best New
Anne-Marie
Bazzi
Cardi B
Hayley Kiyoko
Jessie Reyez
Best Look
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Best Hip Hop
Drake
Eminem
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
Best Live
Ed Sheeran
Muse
P!nk
Shawn Mendes
The Carters
Best Rock
5 Seconds Of Summer
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Muse
U2
Best Alternative
Fall Out Boy
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
Thirty Seconds To Mars
twenty one pilots
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Biggest Fans
BTS
Camila Cabello
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
Best World Stage
Clean Bandit (MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017)
Charli XCX (MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017)
David Guetta (Trafalgar Square, UK 2017)
Jason Derulo (Isle of MTV Malta 2018)
Post Malone (Wireless Festival, UK 2018)
Migos (Wireless Festival, UK 2018)
J Cole (Wireless Festival, UK 2018)
Nick Jonas (MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018)
Alessia Cara (MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018)
Best Push
PRETTYMUCH (October 2017)
Why Don’t We (November 2017 )
Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)
Bishop Briggs (January 2018)
Superorganism (February 2018)
Jessie Reyez (March 2018)
Hayley Kiyoko (April 2018)
Lil Xan (May 2018)
Sigrid (June 2018)
Chloe x Halle (July 2018)
Bazzi (August 2018)
Jorja Smith (September 2018)
Best US Act (Best Local Act)
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone