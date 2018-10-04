You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande Lead MTV’s 2018 EMA Nominations

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Camila Cabello Ariana Grande
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Camila Cabello is leading the pack of this year’s MTV European Music Awards nominations, it was announced Thursday.

The singer-songwriter snagged six nominations including best song and best video for her chart-topping hit “Havana” featuring Young Thug, as well as best artist alongside Ariana Grande, Drake, Dua Lipa, and Post Malone. 

Grande also did well, garnering five nominations including best song and best video for “no tears left to cry” alongside best pop and best local act. Other nominations include Hayley Kiyoko for best new, Shawn Mendes for best pop, and Cardi B for best look, where she will be going up against rap rival Nicki Minaj. Cardi B was notably not nominated for best hip hop, where Minaj is also nominated alongside Drake, Eminem, Migos, and Travis Scott.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best Artist
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Drake
Dua Lipa
Post Malone

Best Video
Ariana Grande (“no tears left to cry”)
Camila Cabello (“Havana” ft. Young Thug)
Childish Gambino (“This Is America”)
Lil Dicky (“Freaky Friday”) ft. Chris Brown
The Carters (“APES**T”)

Best Song
Ariana Grande (“no tears left to cry”)
Bebe Rexha (“Meant To Be” ft. Florida Georgia Line)
Camila Cabello (“Havana” ft. Young Thug)
Drake (“God’s Plan”)
Post Malone (“rockstar” ft. 21 Savage)

Related

Best Pop
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Hailee Steinfeld
Shawn Mendes

Best New
Anne-Marie
Bazzi
Cardi B
Hayley Kiyoko
Jessie Reyez

Best Look
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone

Best Hip Hop
Drake
Eminem
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott

Best Live
Ed Sheeran
Muse
P!nk
Shawn Mendes
The Carters

Best Rock
5 Seconds Of Summer
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Muse
U2

Best Alternative
Fall Out Boy
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
Thirty Seconds To Mars
twenty one pilots

Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers

Biggest Fans
BTS
Camila Cabello
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

Best World Stage
Clean Bandit (MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017)
Charli XCX (MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017)
David Guetta (Trafalgar Square, UK 2017)
Jason Derulo (Isle of MTV Malta 2018)
Post Malone (Wireless Festival, UK 2018)
Migos (Wireless Festival, UK 2018)
J Cole (Wireless Festival, UK 2018)
Nick Jonas (MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018)
Alessia Cara (MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018)

Best Push
PRETTYMUCH (October 2017)
Why Don’t We (November 2017 )
Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)
Bishop Briggs (January 2018)
Superorganism (February 2018)
Jessie Reyez (March 2018)
Hayley Kiyoko (April 2018)
Lil Xan (May 2018)
Sigrid (June 2018)
Chloe x Halle (July 2018)
Bazzi (August 2018)
Jorja Smith (September 2018)

Best US Act (Best Local Act)
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More TV

  • Fan Bingbing'Ash Is Purest White' premiere,

    Chinese Stars Make Tax Payments in Biz Crack Down

    Camila Cabello is leading the pack of this year’s MTV European Music Awards nominations, it was announced Thursday. The singer-songwriter snagged six nominations including best song and best video for her chart-topping hit “Havana” featuring Young Thug, as well as best artist alongside Ariana Grande, Drake, Dua Lipa, and Post Malone.  Grande also did well, garnering […]

  • Camila Cabello Ariana Grande

    Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande Lead MTV's 2018 EMA Nominations

    Camila Cabello is leading the pack of this year’s MTV European Music Awards nominations, it was announced Thursday. The singer-songwriter snagged six nominations including best song and best video for her chart-topping hit “Havana” featuring Young Thug, as well as best artist alongside Ariana Grande, Drake, Dua Lipa, and Post Malone.  Grande also did well, garnering […]

  • Discovery U.K. Buys New 'World War

    New 'World War II in Color' Series Lands With Discovery U.K., European Buyers (EXCLUSIVE)

    Camila Cabello is leading the pack of this year’s MTV European Music Awards nominations, it was announced Thursday. The singer-songwriter snagged six nominations including best song and best video for her chart-topping hit “Havana” featuring Young Thug, as well as best artist alongside Ariana Grande, Drake, Dua Lipa, and Post Malone.  Grande also did well, garnering […]

  • Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Joins BBC’s ‘Noughts

    Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Joins BBC’s ‘Noughts & Crosses’ Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Camila Cabello is leading the pack of this year’s MTV European Music Awards nominations, it was announced Thursday. The singer-songwriter snagged six nominations including best song and best video for her chart-topping hit “Havana” featuring Young Thug, as well as best artist alongside Ariana Grande, Drake, Dua Lipa, and Post Malone.  Grande also did well, garnering […]

  • Megan Mullaley and Nick OffermanMegan Mullaley

    Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally Haven't Spent More Than Two Weeks Apart in 18 Years

    Camila Cabello is leading the pack of this year’s MTV European Music Awards nominations, it was announced Thursday. The singer-songwriter snagged six nominations including best song and best video for her chart-topping hit “Havana” featuring Young Thug, as well as best artist alongside Ariana Grande, Drake, Dua Lipa, and Post Malone.  Grande also did well, garnering […]

  • 'Titans' Team Talks Taking Criticism with

    'Titans' Team Talks Taking Criticism with 'A Grain of Salt'

    Camila Cabello is leading the pack of this year’s MTV European Music Awards nominations, it was announced Thursday. The singer-songwriter snagged six nominations including best song and best video for her chart-topping hit “Havana” featuring Young Thug, as well as best artist alongside Ariana Grande, Drake, Dua Lipa, and Post Malone.  Grande also did well, garnering […]

  • 'American Horror Story' Recap: 'Apocalypse' Visits

    'American Horror Story' Recap: 'Apocalypse' Flashes Back to Hotel Cortez and Reveals the Power Struggle Between Witches and Warlocks

    Camila Cabello is leading the pack of this year’s MTV European Music Awards nominations, it was announced Thursday. The singer-songwriter snagged six nominations including best song and best video for her chart-topping hit “Havana” featuring Young Thug, as well as best artist alongside Ariana Grande, Drake, Dua Lipa, and Post Malone.  Grande also did well, garnering […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad