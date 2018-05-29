Cameron Dallas Has a Record Deal; Social Media Star Partners With Columbia (EXCLUSIVE)

He joins a roster that includes Bruce Springsteen, Adele and Beyonce.

Cameron Dallas
CREDIT: Zach Hilty/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Social media sensation Cameron Dallas has signed a recording contract in partnership with Columbia, Variety has learned. A top influencer, the 23-year-old boasts 20.8 million followers on Instagram, 16.5 million on Twitter and 5.7 million subscribers on YouTube and starred in the 2016 Netflix series “Chasing Cameron.”

As recently as last week, Dallas was spotted on the Los Angeles campus of Sony Music, of which Columbia Records is a subsidiary. Meetings with label brass about the direction of his music were on the agenda, according to sources.

A California native, Dallas first came to prominence in 2012 on Vine and eventually grew a following that landed him among the top stars of the now defunct Twitter platform. On Instagram, he currently holds an A grade and is ranked 93rd by social media metrics site Social Blade.

Columbia Records is one of the oldest labels in the U.S. and is home to such superstar acts as Bruce Springsteen, Adele, Beyonce and John Mayer.

Dallas is the latest signing under new Columbia chairman Ron Perry, who joined the company in January. Other recent arrivals include Diplo and “The Four” alum Zhavia, who appears on “Welcome to the Party” from “Deadpool 2” alongside Diplo, French Montana and Lil Pump.

