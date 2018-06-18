Calvin Harris, Hakkasan Partner to Eliminate Plastic Straws (EXCLUSIVE)

Star DJ Calvin Harris and Hakkasan Group, the hospitality company with nightclubs and restaurants throughout the world –including in Las Vegas, where Harris has an exclusive residency — today announced a partnership that aims to eliminate all single-use plastic straws in the group’s clubs.

Citing recent research — that 500 million straws are used and discarded every day in the United States alone adding to the 175 billion that find their way into waterways and oceans — and the fact that many Fortune 500 companies are also pledging to eliminate plastic straws, “small actions can make a difference,” reads the announcement.

Says Harris: “My friend and tour photographer Conor McDonnell has been working closely with the World Wildlife Fund and has been sharing his first-hand experience of the damage plastic waste is doing to the environment. We want to reduce the impact of harmful plastics, so we decided to take action. I am grateful to Hakkasan Group for supporting us and helping us make a difference, I hope other venues in the city and around the world will do the same.”

“In the fast paced environment in which we operate, it’s easy to lose sight of wider social issues on which we have an impact,” added Hakkasan Group CEO Nick McCabe. “We’re incredibly proud to partner with Calvin on this initiative to reduce our consumption of single use plastics.”

The hospitality company, which also encompasses restaurants in addition to night- and day-clubs like Wet Republic, Omnia and Jewel, will begin phasing out plastic straws immediately.

The Grammy-winning Harris, who boasts more than 20.6 billion audio and video streams in his career history thanks to hits with Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Pharrell Williams and Katy Perry, among many others, first signed on to an exclusive partnership with Hakkasan in 2013. It has since been extended to 2020.