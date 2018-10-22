You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CAA Launches ‘The Hubb’ Summit to Promote Diversity in the Music Industry

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

In an effort to promote diversity in the music business, Creative Artists Agency today announced the Hubb, which is described as an invitation-only networking and professional development summit designed to provide diverse internship- and career-ready college students with the tools and resources needed to successfully enter the music business.

The event was named in honor of industry icon Barbara “Mother” Hubbard, Executive Director of the American Collegiate Talent Showcase (ACTS), whose program provides scholarships to students pursuing careers in the performing arts.

As part of the event, participants will have the opportunity to learn from and meet with key executives representing a variety of business sectors; recruiters will also host workshops, providing attendees with insights into the tools and skills needed in today’s job market. Among the participating industry leaders are Universal Music Nashville Chairman and CEO Mike Dungan; CAA Managing Partner and Head of Music Rob Light; Travis Myatt, Senior Director at music publisher Parallel Entertainment; Lou Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group; plus BMI songwriters/artists Cameron Bedell and Alex Hall, along with producer David Hodges, among others.

Related

“Nashville is a dynamic city with a vibrant music community, making it the ideal setting for us to launch our first music industry-specific career event,” said CAA’s Ruben Garcia.  “Much like last year’s Film and Television Careers Summit, our goal is to provide these talented students with interactive and engaging programing that helps them take the first steps toward building a successful career in music, and create networking opportunities with industry leaders who are championing diversity and inclusion within their companies and the industry at large.”

The Hubb, hosted at CAA’s Nashville office beginning this past weekend, includes visits to Universal Music Group, Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, and BMI. Southwest Airlines and Lyft are the official airline and travel partner, respectively, of the event.  Additional sponsors include Concert Ideas, Pretty Polly Productions, How To Concerts, Babco Entertainment LLC, and More Music Group.

CAA says that in the past five years, roughly 43% of the interns in CAA’s global internship program have been ethnically diverse* and nearly 50% have been women.*

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Music

  • A Picture Made Available on 20

    Martin Garrix Named Top DJ for Third Year in a Row

    In an effort to promote diversity in the music business, Creative Artists Agency today announced the Hubb, which is described as an invitation-only networking and professional development summit designed to provide diverse internship- and career-ready college students with the tools and resources needed to successfully enter the music business. The event was named in honor […]

  • CAA Launches ‘The Hubb’ to Promote

    CAA Launches ‘The Hubb’ Summit to Promote Diversity in the Music Industry

    In an effort to promote diversity in the music business, Creative Artists Agency today announced the Hubb, which is described as an invitation-only networking and professional development summit designed to provide diverse internship- and career-ready college students with the tools and resources needed to successfully enter the music business. The event was named in honor […]

  • Paula AbduliHeartRadio Music Festival, Arrivals, Las

    Paula Abdul Falls Off Stage Head-First During Concert

    In an effort to promote diversity in the music business, Creative Artists Agency today announced the Hubb, which is described as an invitation-only networking and professional development summit designed to provide diverse internship- and career-ready college students with the tools and resources needed to successfully enter the music business. The event was named in honor […]

  • Jeff Lynne's ELO

    Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announce Tour Dates

    In an effort to promote diversity in the music business, Creative Artists Agency today announced the Hubb, which is described as an invitation-only networking and professional development summit designed to provide diverse internship- and career-ready college students with the tools and resources needed to successfully enter the music business. The event was named in honor […]

  • susan_wojcicki-youtube

    YouTube CEO Calls on Creators to Rally Against EU Copyright Legislation

    In an effort to promote diversity in the music business, Creative Artists Agency today announced the Hubb, which is described as an invitation-only networking and professional development summit designed to provide diverse internship- and career-ready college students with the tools and resources needed to successfully enter the music business. The event was named in honor […]

  • Mariah Carey Announces ‘Caution’ World Tour

    Mariah Carey Announces ‘Caution’ World Tour Dates

    In an effort to promote diversity in the music business, Creative Artists Agency today announced the Hubb, which is described as an invitation-only networking and professional development summit designed to provide diverse internship- and career-ready college students with the tools and resources needed to successfully enter the music business. The event was named in honor […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad