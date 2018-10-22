CAA Launches ‘The Hubb’ Summit to Promote Diversity in the Music Industry

In an effort to promote diversity in the music business, Creative Artists Agency today announced the Hubb, which is described as an invitation-only networking and professional development summit designed to provide diverse internship- and career-ready college students with the tools and resources needed to successfully enter the music business.

The event was named in honor of industry icon Barbara “Mother” Hubbard, Executive Director of the American Collegiate Talent Showcase (ACTS), whose program provides scholarships to students pursuing careers in the performing arts.

As part of the event, participants will have the opportunity to learn from and meet with key executives representing a variety of business sectors; recruiters will also host workshops, providing attendees with insights into the tools and skills needed in today’s job market. Among the participating industry leaders are Universal Music Nashville Chairman and CEO Mike Dungan; CAA Managing Partner and Head of Music Rob Light; Travis Myatt, Senior Director at music publisher Parallel Entertainment; Lou Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group; plus BMI songwriters/artists Cameron Bedell and Alex Hall, along with producer David Hodges, among others.

“Nashville is a dynamic city with a vibrant music community, making it the ideal setting for us to launch our first music industry-specific career event,” said CAA’s Ruben Garcia. “Much like last year’s Film and Television Careers Summit, our goal is to provide these talented students with interactive and engaging programing that helps them take the first steps toward building a successful career in music, and create networking opportunities with industry leaders who are championing diversity and inclusion within their companies and the industry at large.”

The Hubb, hosted at CAA’s Nashville office beginning this past weekend, includes visits to Universal Music Group, Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, and BMI. Southwest Airlines and Lyft are the official airline and travel partner, respectively, of the event. Additional sponsors include Concert Ideas, Pretty Polly Productions, How To Concerts, Babco Entertainment LLC, and More Music Group.

CAA says that in the past five years, roughly 43% of the interns in CAA’s global internship program have been ethnically diverse* and nearly 50% have been women.*