Maren Morris, Pink Producer Busbee Launches Joint Venture With Warner Bros. Records

Grammy-nominated Warner/Chappell songwriter and producer Busbee, who’s worked extensively with a wide array of artists ranging from Maren Morris to Pink to Shakira, today the launch of a joint-venture music company with Warner Bros. Records called Altadena.

The new company has also entered into a worldwide publishing agreement with Warner/Chappell Music for its songwriting talent, and also has established a “creative partnership” with Red Light Management. Overseeing operations for Altadena will be GM and VP of Creative Daniel Lee, Nashville Creative Director Noreen Prunier, and L.A. Creative Director Kelly Benini, with Busbee as CEO.

Busbee said, “I have taken steps throughout my career to pursue meaningful music and strong relationships. With the launch of Altadena, I’m excited to continue this pursuit in partnership with the incredible teams at Warner Bros. Records, Warner/Chappell and Red Light.”

The move was the latest for WBR’s Co-Chairman and CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck, who started at the company on Oct. 1 and has since named Mike Chester as the company’s EVP or promotion and Mike Sherwood as SVP of revenue & commercial accounts. Bay-Schuck said of the Altadena deal: “At Warner Bros., we constantly seek to do business with the best and brightest creative minds and risk takers. busbee not only has an impressive track record of artist development but also of producing as well as writing top hits across multiple genres. He has the passion for spotting new talent and the vision to fuse the worlds of country, pop, and alternative in truly refreshing ways.”

Carianne Marshall, COO, Warner/Chappell Music said: “Busbee’s inventive and experimental approach to songwriting makes him an incredible talent, and we are happy to expand our relationship with him as he continues to grow, now as an entrepreneur, with the start of his new company Altadena.”