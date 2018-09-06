BTS to Perform on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Next Week

The group will take a break from its U.S. tour to appear on the talent-competition show.

BTS Billboard Music Awards, Show, Las Vegas, USA - 20 May 2018
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Wednesday night’s broadcast of “America’s Got Talent” brought some extra excitement to the season when host Tyra Banks announced that the biggest boy band in the world, BTS, is set to perform at the Dolby Theatre next week.

On Wednesday, Sept. 12, the South Korean boy band will perform their new song, “Idol,” on the NBC competitive show. The clip recently broke Taylor Swift’s record for the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, surpassing 45 million views. The group’s new album, “Love Yourself: Answer,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

The group — signed to the Korean entertainment label Big Hit Entertainment — had two No. 1 album debuts in 2018, with the release “Love Yourself: Tear” topping the chart this past May. The single, “Fake Love,” peaked at No. 10 in June.

Shortly after making the announcement on the show, Banks took to Twitter, writing: “YOU’RE SHOOK for this reunion, right? My fierce superstars @BTS_twt are performing on @agt next Wednesday night!!!! #BTSonAGT #BTSarmy

BTS — Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene” — features members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

The group is currently on its “Love Yourself” tour, and kicked off their four-night stint at the Staples Center in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

Wednesday’s semifinal show featured five acts chosen by judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel to compete for the chance to make it to the AGT finale. The remaining acts include stand up-comic Samuel J Comroe, aerial artists Duo Transcend, magician Shin Lim; singer Michael Ketterer; and acrobatic dance troupe Zurcaroh.

The 11 remaining semifinalists will compete on the NBC reality competition Tuesday (Sept. 11), with five members of that group advancing to the finals. A champion will be crowned on Sept. 19.

The grand-finale episodes of “America’s Got Talent” begin live on September 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. The results show will air the next day, where the winner of season 13 will be announced.

 

