BTS Escape Injury After Tour Bus Accident in Taiwan

Korean boyband BTS have escaped injury after a collision that involved three of their tour buses, according to news reports.

The superstar pop band were on board the buses after having performed a gig at the Taoyuan Baseball Stadium in Taiwan. At least seven vehicles were involved, according to local reports, but no one was injured. The seven band members proceeded safely to their hotel after the incident.

Representatives for BTS issued a statement to local press: “After BTS finished their concert in Taiwan and were on their way to their lodgings, the artist car had a minor collision. None of the members have any injuries and they got back to their lodgings safely, so there are no issues with their schedule”.

The band are on the road with their “Love Yourself” tour, which was already set to go on a short hiatus before restarting in 2019, when it will go on to China and Thailand. Outside of the tour, they are set to perform in Japan and Hong Kong in the next few days. Those appearances are expected to go ahead.

BTS have become a global sensation. Their “Burn the Stage: The Movie” concert film has just notched record attendance numbers and the best-ever box office for an event cinema release.