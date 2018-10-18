You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BTS Extends Contract With South Korea’s Big Hit Entertainment

Each of the group's seven members signs on for an additional seven years.

Variety Staff

Korean K-pop band 'BTS''Jimmy Kimmel Live' TV show, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Nov 2017
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

K-Pop boyband BTS has extended its contract with South Korea’s Big Hit Entertainment, it was announced on Thursday, Oct. 18.  The group’s members — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook – each signs on for an additional seven years.

The seven-member BTS first debuted in 2013 and has grown to become one of the most successful global pop acts, recently scoring back-to-back No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart (“Love Yourself: Tear” and “Love Yourself: Answer”) and the cover of Time Magazine’s “Next Generation Leaders” issue. In addition, BTS’ current world tour recently routed the band through New York’s Citi Field, the first K-Pop group to play the stadium. The group is signed to Columbia Records in the United States.

Said Big Hit founder and producer Bang Si-Hyuk: “It is our philosophy that we should cater the best to artists achieving unprecedented global success. After the thorough discussion with [the] seven members of BTS, we decided to renew the contract before the world tour to ensure more stable, long-term activities. The company will create a fully dedicated team for BTS and provide systematic support and investment for the band’s career.”

“We respect our mentor, producer Bang Si-Hyuk who has continued to show us a vision for our future from even before debut and have helped us form our perspective of the world and music,” added BTS in a statement. “With Big Hit Entertainment’s support, we’ll continue to strive to give our best for fans all around the world.”

  Korean K-pop band 'BTS''Jimmy Kimmel Live'

    BTS Extends Contract With South Korea's Big Hit Entertainment

    Half of New Guitar Players Are Women, Fender Study Finds

    Listen: Rob Goldstone on What Drives Trump's Love for Kanye West

    Swedish Singer Tove Styrke Is Killing the Game Even as Americans Butcher Her Name

    Bob Dylan's 'Blood on the Tracks' Album Getting Movie Treatment

    How Eminem and Jimmy Kimmel Took Over the Empire State Building

    Paul McCartney Talks Climate Change, 'Egypt Station' and the Beatles White Album

