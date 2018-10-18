BTS Extends Contract With South Korea’s Big Hit Entertainment

K-Pop boyband BTS has extended its contract with South Korea’s Big Hit Entertainment, it was announced on Thursday, Oct. 18. The group’s members — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook – each signs on for an additional seven years.

The seven-member BTS first debuted in 2013 and has grown to become one of the most successful global pop acts, recently scoring back-to-back No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart (“Love Yourself: Tear” and “Love Yourself: Answer”) and the cover of Time Magazine’s “Next Generation Leaders” issue. In addition, BTS’ current world tour recently routed the band through New York’s Citi Field, the first K-Pop group to play the stadium. The group is signed to Columbia Records in the United States.

Said Big Hit founder and producer Bang Si-Hyuk: “It is our philosophy that we should cater the best to artists achieving unprecedented global success. After the thorough discussion with [the] seven members of BTS, we decided to renew the contract before the world tour to ensure more stable, long-term activities. The company will create a fully dedicated team for BTS and provide systematic support and investment for the band’s career.”

“We respect our mentor, producer Bang Si-Hyuk who has continued to show us a vision for our future from even before debut and have helped us form our perspective of the world and music,” added BTS in a statement. “With Big Hit Entertainment’s support, we’ll continue to strive to give our best for fans all around the world.”