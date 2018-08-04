Bruno Mars Makes History in Hawaii With Third Stadium Show in Honolulu

Bruno Mars will have quite the homecoming run when his 24k Magic World Tour hits Honolulu in November. The Grammy-winning singer has added a third date to his stop at Aloha Stadium, Nov. 8. Reacting to high demand, the bonus show comes ahead of already booked performances on Nov. 10 and 11, all three of which have sold out.

After hitting Europe, the Far East and Australasia, Mars’ tour, produced by Live Nation, picks up its North American route on Sept. 7 in Denver, Colorado.

In booking the trio of homecoming shows, Mars becomes the first artist to break the concert attendance records of U2 and Michael Jackson, both of whom played for two nights at the 50,000-capacity stadium.

Tickets moved swiftly as Mars offered priority sales to zip code-restricted Hawaii residents for the first 48 hours.

Playing two nights in Hong Kong in May, Mars grossed $4,814,632 on ticket sales of 27,847, according to Pollstar.

The 24K Magic trek marks Mars’ first full-length tour since his Moonshine Jungle Tour launched in 2013, which sold 2 million tickets globally across 155 sold-out dates.

Mars next appearance will be at Lollapalooza tonight (Aug. 3) on a bill that includes Post Malone, The National, Bebe Rexha, Tyler the Creator, Walk the Moon and Brockhampton, among many others. Watch the Lollapalooza live stream here.