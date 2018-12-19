×
Bruce Springsteen Talks Broadway Special, ‘New Music’ and What’s Next

Springsteen on Broadway opening

Bruce Springsteen called in to E Street Radio on Sirius XM Wednesday morning to talk about the release of the “Springsteen on Broadway” Netflix special, and what’s next on his agenda, with hosts Dave Marsh and Jim Rotolo and director Thom Zimny.

In the interview, Springsteen said he is going to focus on making “new music” and “rock music,” but also hinted that he may not yet be ready to part with what he started on Broadway.

“There’s other projects to take up my time,” he said. “I am looking forward to doing some other things and at some point I will probably get back to this, or something like it, in the future because it was such an enjoyable format to work in.”

The show, he said, was an extension of his ability to “address and communicate” with his audience, and he plans to use the show as a template in the future. “It will find its purpose somewhere down the road,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Springsteen praised Zimny for his directorial choices, including the choice to not show the audience until midway through the show, and to shoot the production in close-up. One particular shot of seeing the venue from Springsteen’s perspective, Zimny explained, “gives you the sense that this is not a stadium show.”

“It’s all the correct choices made behind the scenes that you don’t see that make the film what it is,” Springsteen said. “And that is why when people mention that you don’t see the audience and you don’t see the camera move, you are just completely focused on the performance. That is all a part of Thom’s mastery and I thank him for it.”

The show, which opened in October, 2017, closed on Saturday night (Dec. 15) after 236 performance, earning in excess of $100 million and a Special Tony Award.

Listen to the full interview here.

 

 

 

 

