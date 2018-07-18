Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway Show Set as Netflix Special

Bruce Springsteen on Broadway

Bruce Springsteen’s one-man show “Springsteen on Broadway” is coming to Netflix as a special to bow Dec. 15, the final night of the rock legend’s run on the Great White Way.

“We are thrilled to bring Bruce Springsteen — a master storyteller, humanitarian and voice of the everyman — to Netflix in this historic one man show,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos.” This groundbreaking experience defies the boundaries of theater, concerts and film and will give our global audience an intimate look at one of the biggest cultural icons of our time.”

“Springsteen on Broadway” opened last October to rave reviews and sold-out crowds. Springsteen extended his run three times, and is now scheduled to finish off with 236 performances at Jujamcyn’s Walter Kerr Theatre. The two-hour show features Springsteen performing on acoustic guitar and piano and spinning yarns from his 2016 biography “Born to Run.” Springsteen’s wife, singer Patti Scialfa, also makes an appearance.

“The purpose of the film is to bring this incredibly intimate show to Bruce’s entire audience intact and complete,” said Springsteen manager Jon Landau. “In addition to its many other virtues, Netflix has provided for a simultaneous worldwide release which is particularly important for our massive international audience. Ted Sarandos and the entire company’s support has been a perfect match for Bruce’s personal commitment to the filmed version of ‘Springsteen on Broadway.’ “

Springsteen is writer, director, and producer of the “Springsteen on Broadway” film along with Landau, Thom Zimny (“Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City (2001)”), Springsteen tour director George Travis, and Landau Management’s Barbara Carr.

