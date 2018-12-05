×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bruce Springsteen Sets Fans Straight: No E Street Band Tour in 2019

By

Michele's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bruce Springsteen Verified Fan
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

If you thought the idea of Bruce Springsteen following his grueling run on Broadway with an E Street Band tour sounded too good to be true, now it’s official: it was.

Springsteen — who is set to wrap his show, “Springsteen on Broadway,” on December 15 — took to Twitter to gently let down fans hoping for a return to the road with the E Street Band, after inadvertently raising some false hopes with an interview in the UK’s Sunday Times where he hinted he would be going back to his “day job.”<p>

The particular day job some fans were imagining will have to wait a beat, as the 69-year-old musician is planning to take it easy in the new year.<p>

“Just a note to quell some of the rumors over here on E Street,” he wrote. “While we hope to be back with you soon, the E Street Band won’t be touring in 2019.” Springsteen continued that before he goes back his “day job,” the year will be focused on “various recording projects.”<p>

Springsteen then encouraged his fans to support other members of the E Street Band “out there regularly performing with their own projects who’d love and deserve your support.”

Both Stevie Van Zandt and Nils Lofgren took to Twitter earlier this week to squash the rumors, while indicating that they hadn’t been in touch with Springsteen about it. “This is very likely a misunderstanding,” tweeted Van Zandt. “Only the Boss knows,” added Lofgren.<p>
His impending emphasis on studio time will come as no surprise to fans who’ve followed his interviews. Shortly before opening on Broadway in 2017, Springsteen spoke with Variety about a solo album he planned to get back to after his time on the Great White Way.<p>
In the meantime, “Springsteen in Broadway” will be live-streamed In Netflix beginning Dec. 16, with a release of the soundtrack coming two days earlier.

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Music

  • Bruce Springsteen Verified Fan

    Bruce Springsteen Sets Fans Straight: No E Street Band Tour in 2019

    If you thought the idea of Bruce Springsteen following his grueling run on Broadway with an E Street Band tour sounded too good to be true, now it’s official: it was. Springsteen — who is set to wrap his show, “Springsteen on Broadway,” on December 15 — took to Twitter to gently let down fans […]

  • Gabrielle CarterisWomen In Film Crystal and

    SAG-AFTRA Members Ratify Sound Recordings Contract

    If you thought the idea of Bruce Springsteen following his grueling run on Broadway with an E Street Band tour sounded too good to be true, now it’s official: it was. Springsteen — who is set to wrap his show, “Springsteen on Broadway,” on December 15 — took to Twitter to gently let down fans […]

  • R Kelly gun evacuation

    'Surviving R. Kelly' Documentary Screening Evacuated Over Gun Threat

    If you thought the idea of Bruce Springsteen following his grueling run on Broadway with an E Street Band tour sounded too good to be true, now it’s official: it was. Springsteen — who is set to wrap his show, “Springsteen on Broadway,” on December 15 — took to Twitter to gently let down fans […]

  • Honoree Troy Carter, Spotify's global head

    Troy Carter Talks Prince, Spotify and the Future of Music

    If you thought the idea of Bruce Springsteen following his grueling run on Broadway with an E Street Band tour sounded too good to be true, now it’s official: it was. Springsteen — who is set to wrap his show, “Springsteen on Broadway,” on December 15 — took to Twitter to gently let down fans […]

  • Bob Mackie, Costume Designer and Cher'The

    Watch Cher's Surprise Performance at the Opening of Broadway's 'Cher' Musical

    If you thought the idea of Bruce Springsteen following his grueling run on Broadway with an E Street Band tour sounded too good to be true, now it’s official: it was. Springsteen — who is set to wrap his show, “Springsteen on Broadway,” on December 15 — took to Twitter to gently let down fans […]

  • Robyn, Rae Sremmurd to Perform at

    Robyn, Rae Sremmurd to Perform at Red Bull Music Festival Los Angeles

    If you thought the idea of Bruce Springsteen following his grueling run on Broadway with an E Street Band tour sounded too good to be true, now it’s official: it was. Springsteen — who is set to wrap his show, “Springsteen on Broadway,” on December 15 — took to Twitter to gently let down fans […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad