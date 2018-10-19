You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Britney Spears Returns to Las Vegas for ‘Domination’ Residency

The singer's new show will be held at Park Theater at Park MGM starting in February of next year.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Britney Spears29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Britney Spears is returning to Las Vegas for another residency. The singer’s new show, called “Domination,” will be held at Park Theater at Park MGM starting in February of next year. The news was announced on Ellen Degeneres’ YouTube channel in a half-hour reveal from the hotel during which Spears emerged to greet fans and sign autographs.

This past New Year’s, Spears wrapped a four-year run at Planet Hollywood’s Axis Theater. The show helped rebrand the city as a music destination as scores of tourists were able to take in hits like “Baby… One More Time,” “Toxic” and “Oops I did It Again” in an environment offering VIP services and top-notch stage production.

As Caesars President of Entertainment Jason Gastwirth recently told Variety: “It takes a certain kind of artist, one with a wide-scale fan base, a great music catalog and who’s capable of bringing it every night. A good rule of thumb would be, they’re identifiable by one name.”

Las Vegas’ music booking is carved out by Live Nation, AEG and Caesars Entertainment — the three largest concert promoters in the world — and the landscape has become increasingly competitive, with high-profile residencies by the likes of Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani and Queen with Adam Lambert becoming a major selling point.

Spears recently wrapped a European tour with Pitbull as opener. According to Pollstar, the pop star grossed $2.38 million performing at Paris’ 15,000-capacity AccorHotels Arena on Aug 28 and 29.

Tickets for “Domination” go on sale Friday, Oct. 26, at 10am PT.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Music

  • Britney Spears29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards,

    Britney Spears Returns to Las Vegas for 'Domination' Residency

    Britney Spears is returning to Las Vegas for another residency. The singer’s new show, called “Domination,” will be held at Park Theater at Park MGM starting in February of next year. The news was announced on Ellen Degeneres’ YouTube channel in a half-hour reveal from the hotel during which Spears emerged to greet fans and sign […]

  • DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE

    Mariah Carey Drops New Song, ‘The Distance’ (Listen)

    Britney Spears is returning to Las Vegas for another residency. The singer’s new show, called “Domination,” will be held at Park Theater at Park MGM starting in February of next year. The news was announced on Ellen Degeneres’ YouTube channel in a half-hour reveal from the hotel during which Spears emerged to greet fans and sign […]

  • Hailee Steinfeld attends the NYFW Spring/Summer

    Hailee Steinfeld to Star in Netflix Music Drama 'Idol'

    Britney Spears is returning to Las Vegas for another residency. The singer’s new show, called “Domination,” will be held at Park Theater at Park MGM starting in February of next year. The news was announced on Ellen Degeneres’ YouTube channel in a half-hour reveal from the hotel during which Spears emerged to greet fans and sign […]

  • Drake House

    Drake Drops $4.5 Million on Third Hidden Hills Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

    Britney Spears is returning to Las Vegas for another residency. The singer’s new show, called “Domination,” will be held at Park Theater at Park MGM starting in February of next year. The news was announced on Ellen Degeneres’ YouTube channel in a half-hour reveal from the hotel during which Spears emerged to greet fans and sign […]

  • Ticketmaster Acquires Blockchain Ticketing Company Upgraded

    Ticketmaster Acquires Blockchain Ticketing Company Upgraded

    Britney Spears is returning to Las Vegas for another residency. The singer’s new show, called “Domination,” will be held at Park Theater at Park MGM starting in February of next year. The news was announced on Ellen Degeneres’ YouTube channel in a half-hour reveal from the hotel during which Spears emerged to greet fans and sign […]

  • Annie Lennox Among Additions to Music

    Annie Lennox, 'Westside' Team Join Variety's Music for Screens Summit

    Britney Spears is returning to Las Vegas for another residency. The singer’s new show, called “Domination,” will be held at Park Theater at Park MGM starting in February of next year. The news was announced on Ellen Degeneres’ YouTube channel in a half-hour reveal from the hotel during which Spears emerged to greet fans and sign […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad