Brandi Carlile Signs With Atlas Music Publishing

The worldwide deal covers the singer-songwriter's entire catalog, including hit song "The Story."

Phil Hanseroth, Brandi Carlile and Tim HanserothWarner Music Pre-Grammy Party, Arrivals, New York, USA - 25 Jan 2018
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Brandi Carlile has signed a multi-year, worldwide deal with Atlas Music Publishing. The singer and songwriter’s entire catalog, including hit song “The Story,” as well as future works will be administered by Atlas, which also announced the opening of a Nashville office. Work with longtime collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth also falls under the new agreement, which officially kicks off in 2019.

Said Richard Stumpf, Founder and CEO of Atlas Music Publishing: “I’d been hoping to work with Brandi, Tim, and Phil since I saw them in NY back in 2006. I’ve remained a huge fan over the years and have seen them whenever possible. It’s an honor to be able to welcome such incredible writers to the Atlas family. Not many write and deliver with such passion and authenticity. Beyond that, they are high quality, genuinely nice folks, that anyone would love working with.”

Added Carlile: “As songwriters, the twins and I are on a constant search of fresh paths and uncharted territory! We are completely thrilled with the promise of this brand new journey with Atlas and we are looking ever forward to writing this story together with them.”

Tracy Gershon will be advising Atlas on the build-out, team and roster for its Nashville operation, which will be headquartered at 1030 18th Ave South.

Atlas, founded by Stumpf in 2013, represents songs performed by such stars as Drake, Demi Lavato, The Band Perry, Madonna, Al Green, Booker T. and the MG’s, Otis Redding, John Legend, and Ed Sheeran, among others.

