Bon Iver Distances Himself from Eminem Collaboration: ‘We’re Gonna Kill This Track’

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon is not happy with the final version of his collaboration with Eminem.

Vernon tweeted his dissatisfaction with “Fall,” the track off Eminem’s “Kamikaze,” just hours after the album hit streaming services by surprise.

“Was not in the studio for the Eminem track…came from a session with BJ Burton and Mike Will,” the folk musician said. “Not a fan of the message; it’s tired.”

Was not in the studio for the Eminem track… came from a session with BJ Burton and Mike Will. Not a fan of the message, it’s tired. Asked them to change the track, wouldn’t do it. Thanks for listening to BRM https://t.co/E0wmt732ty — blobtower (@blobtower) August 31, 2018

In a follow-up tweet, Vernon was quick to recognize the rapper’s legend status, but he also included further criticism about the track’s theme, and claimed that he had asked the producers to change the song previously. “Eminem is one of the best rappers of all time, there is no doubt. I have and will respect that,” he said. “Tho, this is not the time to criticize Youth, it’s the time to listen. To act.”

Eminem is one of the best rappers of all time , there is no doubt. I have and will respect that. Tho, this is not the time to criticize Youth, it’s the time to listen. To act. It is certainly not the time for slurs. Wish they would have listened when we asked them to change it — blobtower (@blobtower) August 31, 2018

Later, he tweeted, “I was wrong and we are gonna kill this track.” It’s unclear what he means by this, given that the album is already out. Variety has reached out to both Vernon and Eminem’s camps for clarification.

I was wrong and we are gonna kill this track — blobtower (@blobtower) August 31, 2018

On “Fall,” Eminem takes shots at several other rappers, including Tyler, the Creator, using a homophobic slur. “Tyler create nothin’, I see why you called yourself a faggot, bitch,” he says about the rapper.

The album addresses several mainstream topics such as President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, the Grammy Awards, and the press, alongside voicemails with his manager and a track from the upcoming marvel movie “Venom,” starring Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed. Also included on the album are interpolations from Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble,” Playboi Carti’s “Woke Up Like This,” Young M.A’s “Oouu” and L.L. Cool J’s “I’m Bad.”

Related Eminem’s ‘Kamikaze’ Cover Pays Homage to Beastie Boys’ Classic ‘Licensed to Ill’ Eminem Drops New Album 'Kamikaze'

In addition to Vernon, the album features Joyner Lucas, Eminem’s manager Paul Rosenberg, Royce Da 5’9,″ and Jessie Reyez. Eminem executive produced the album with Dr. Dre, with additional production credits for Mike Will Made It (“Greatest” and “Fall”), Illadaproducer, Ronny J, Jeremy “Backpack” Miller, Boi-1da & Jahaan Sweet, Tay Keith, Tim Suby, Fred Ball and S1 for S.K.P. Inc.

“Kamikaze” is Eminem’s follow up to 2017’s “Revival” and his 10th full length release.