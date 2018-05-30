Whitney Houston’s Ex Bobby Brown Blasts Kanye West, Pusha-T for ‘Disgusting’ Album Cover

Whitney Houston’s ex-husband Bobby Brown is not a fan of the cover art for Pusha-T’s new album, “Daytona,” which features a photo of Houston’s drug-infested bathroom, taken in her Atlanta home in 2006 after an alleged binge. Kanye West, who produced the album, reportedly paid $85,000 to license the photo for the seven-song collection, released on May 25.

“Why would he post that on his album cover?” Brown said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “That’s really disgusting that he would do that. That’s in really bad taste. Something should happen to Kanye. He’s already crazy. I knew that when I first met him. Now he’s pushing the bar a little bit. He needs somebody to slap him up or something. And I’m just the person to do it.”

The Whitney Houston estate issued a statement Tuesday in response to the cover, saying it was “extremely disappointed in Kanye’s choice” to use the photo. “Even in Whitney’s death, we see that no one is exempt from the harsh realities of the world,” the statement said.

Pusha spoke with Radio Host Angie Martinez on May 24 and said that West, who produced the entire album, changed the artwork at the very last minute.

“He changed my artwork last night at 1 a.m. He wasn’t feeling it,” Pusha told Martinez. “The [original] artwork — it was pictures that we all agreed on. He picked the photographer, I took these pictures, I was like, ‘Yo, these are fresh.’ I picked all of these pictures out, he had a little edit to it, how he wanted the actual grading of the picture to look. Picked the picture, great, we look, boom, boom, boom, it’s good.”