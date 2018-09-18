Bob Seger Announces ‘Final’ Tour Dates

While Bob Seger more or less said in 2017 that his current tour will be his last one, another round of dates were announced with fanfare Tuesday morning as his “final” shows, with a caveat that more are to come.

Back in June of last year, a video teaser announcing the initial tour dates included the wording, “On the road again, up on the stage, one last time.” The singer postponed several dates last year due to back surgery, and those rescheduled dates are being rolled out as his and the group’s farewell tour.

“After a career that has spanned more than 50 years, Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will hit the road for one last time on their final tour,” the announcement reads. “More dates are being added to Seger’s previously announced dates, giving fans one more opportunity to see Seger and the band live. The Travelin’ Man tour kicks off on November 21 in Grand Rapids.

“Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks, including dates in Las Vegas, Fresno, San Diego, Vancouver, Florida and more,” the statement concludes.

Seger, now 73, has spoken of retirement for many years. “My career is winding down,” he told Rolling Stone in 2011. “What can I say? I can’t do this much longer. My manager is 70. We’ve been together for 45 years now and we need to stop pretty soon and turn it over to the Kid Rocks and Eminems. I guess we’re in the final stages here.”

The new dates appear in full below.

Nov. 21          Grand Rapids                  Van Andel Arena              Sept. 28                                                            Sept. 25

Nov. 24          Kansas City, MO             Sprint Center                    On Sale Now

Nov. 27          Des Moines, IA               Wells Fargo                       On Sale Now

Nov. 30          St. Louis, MO                  Enterprise Center            On Sale Now

Dec. 6            Cleveland, OH                Quicken Loans Arena       Sept. 28                                                            Sept. 25

Dec. 8            Louisville, KY                  KFC Yum! Center               Sept. 28                                                            Sept. 25

Dec. 12          St. Paul, MN                   Xcel Energy Arena            On Sale Now

Dec. 14          Chicago, IL                      Allstate Arena                   On Sale Now

Dec. 20          Greenville, SC                Bon Secours                       On Sale Now

Dec. 22          Atlanta, GA                     Infinite Energy                  On Sale Now

Jan. 9             Toledo, OH                      Huntington Center           Sept. 29                                                             Sept. 25

Jan. 11           Nashville, TN                  Bridgestone Arena            Sept. 29                                                            Sept. 25

Jan. 15           Fort Wayne, IN               Allen County War             Sept. 28                                                            Sept. 25

Memorial Coliseum

Jan. 17           Buffalo, NY                      KeyBank Center                 Sept. 28                                                           Sept. 25

Jan. 19           Columbus, OH                Nationwide Arena            On Sale Now

Jan. 22            Peoria, IL                        Peoria Civic Center           Sept. 28                                                            Sept. 25

Jan. 29            Billings, MT                    Rimrock Auto Arena         On Sale Now

Jan. 31            Boise, ID                         Ford Center                        On Sale Now

Feb. 2              Portland, OR                 Moda Center                      On Sale Now

Feb. 9              Seattle, WA                   Tacoma Dome                    On Sale Now

Feb. 15            Phoenix, AZ                   Talking Stick Resort           On Sale Now

Feb. 17           Denver, CO                     Pepsi Center                       On Sale Now

Feb. 23           Los Angeles, CA             The Forum                          On Sale Now

Mar. 7             Austin, TX                       Frank Erwin                        On Sale Now

Mar. 9             Dallas, TX                        Ford Center at The Star    Sept. 28                                                           Sept. 25

May 2             Houston, TX                   Cynthia Woods Mitchell    Sept. 28                                                           Sept. 25

Pavilion

 

