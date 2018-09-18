Bob Seger Announces ‘Final’ Tour Dates

While Bob Seger more or less said in 2017 that his current tour will be his last one, another round of dates were announced with fanfare Tuesday morning as his “final” shows, with a caveat that more are to come.

Back in June of last year, a video teaser announcing the initial tour dates included the wording, “On the road again, up on the stage, one last time.” The singer postponed several dates last year due to back surgery, and those rescheduled dates are being rolled out as his and the group’s farewell tour.

“After a career that has spanned more than 50 years, Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will hit the road for one last time on their final tour,” the announcement reads. “More dates are being added to Seger’s previously announced dates, giving fans one more opportunity to see Seger and the band live. The Travelin’ Man tour kicks off on November 21 in Grand Rapids.

“Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks, including dates in Las Vegas, Fresno, San Diego, Vancouver, Florida and more,” the statement concludes.

Seger, now 73, has spoken of retirement for many years. “My career is winding down,” he told Rolling Stone in 2011. “What can I say? I can’t do this much longer. My manager is 70. We’ve been together for 45 years now and we need to stop pretty soon and turn it over to the Kid Rocks and Eminems. I guess we’re in the final stages here.”

The new dates appear in full below.

Nov. 21 Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena Sept. 28 Sept. 25

Nov. 24 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center On Sale Now

Nov. 27 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo On Sale Now

Nov. 30 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center On Sale Now

Dec. 6 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena Sept. 28 Sept. 25

Dec. 8 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center Sept. 28 Sept. 25

Dec. 12 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Arena On Sale Now

Dec. 14 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena On Sale Now

Dec. 20 Greenville, SC Bon Secours On Sale Now

Dec. 22 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy On Sale Now

Jan. 9 Toledo, OH Huntington Center Sept. 29 Sept. 25

Jan. 11 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Sept. 29 Sept. 25

Jan. 15 Fort Wayne, IN Allen County War Sept. 28 Sept. 25

Memorial Coliseum

Jan. 17 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center Sept. 28 Sept. 25

Jan. 19 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena On Sale Now

Jan. 22 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Sept. 28 Sept. 25

Jan. 29 Billings, MT Rimrock Auto Arena On Sale Now

Jan. 31 Boise, ID Ford Center On Sale Now

Feb. 2 Portland, OR Moda Center On Sale Now

Feb. 9 Seattle, WA Tacoma Dome On Sale Now

Feb. 15 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort On Sale Now

Feb. 17 Denver, CO Pepsi Center On Sale Now

Feb. 23 Los Angeles, CA The Forum On Sale Now

Mar. 7 Austin, TX Frank Erwin On Sale Now

Mar. 9 Dallas, TX Ford Center at The Star Sept. 28 Sept. 25

May 2 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Sept. 28 Sept. 25

Pavilion